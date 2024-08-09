Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / US FDA approves first nasal spray from ARS Pharmaceuticals' for allergies

US FDA approves first nasal spray from ARS Pharmaceuticals' for allergies

Neffy's approval is based on 4 studies in 175 healthy adults without anaphylaxis that measured epinephrine concentrations in blood following administration of neffy

Neffy, Nasal spray, ARS Pharmaceuticals
Neffy, a single-dose nasal spray administered into one nostril, was approved for use in adult and pediatric patients who weigh at least 30 kilograms | Credit: X/@US_FDA
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 10:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved ARS Pharmaceuticals' nasal spray as the first needle-free emergency treatment for potentially fatal allergic reactions, the regulator said on Friday.
 
Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals rose nearly 9 per cent on the news.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The spray, which will be sold under the brand name neffy, is seen as an alternative to EpiPen and other autoinjectors like Kaleo's Auvi-Q that are filled with epinephrine, a life-saving drug used by people at risk of anaphylaxis and other allergic reactions.
 
Anaphylaxis is a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction that typically involves multiple parts of the body and is considered a medical emergency.
 
Neffy, a single-dose nasal spray administered into one nostril, was approved for use in adult and pediatric patients who weigh at least 30 kilograms.
 
"Some people, particularly children, may delay or avoid treatment due to fear of injections," said Kelly Stone, an associate director at the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, adding that the availability of the nasal spray may reduce barriers to rapid treatment.
 

More From This Section

29 executions in two days in Iran, UN rights office expresses concerns

PBOC studies plan to narrow rate fluctuation range, warns over bond risks

Retail investors still buyers of US equities amid market instability: Study

Bank of Japan's policy path filled with risks after global market turmoil

Elon Musk's riot tweets spur UK to seek tougher social media rules

Neffy's approval is based on four studies in 175 healthy adults without anaphylaxis that measured the epinephrine concentrations in the blood following administration of neffy or approved epinephrine injection products.
 
Last year, the US health regulator declined to approve the spray and requested additional testing, in a decision that went against the recommendation from its independent experts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

USFDA approves second Alzheimer's drug that can modestly slow disease

US FDA grants accelerated approval to Genfit, Ipsen's liver disease drug

FDA warns against infant formula by Texas firm due to contamination

US drug regulator delaying decision on RSV vaccine approval, says Moderna

Two fall sick after eating at Noida's McDonald's, Theobroma; probe on

Topics :FDAUS FDAUS FDAPharmaceutical

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story