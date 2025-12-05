Home / World News / Four killed as US military conducts another strike on suspected drug boat

There were four casualties in Thursday's strike, according to the social media post, bringing the death toll of the campaign to at least 87 people

In this handout provided by the US Navy, the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group operates at sea on Nov. 13
Legal experts have said killing survivors of a strike at sea could be a violation of the laws of military warfare | Image: Bloomberg
AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 8:08 AM IST
US Southern Command announced that it conducted another strike against a small boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean, following a pause of almost three weeks.

Thursday's strike is the 22nd the US military has carried out against boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean that the Trump administration claimed were trafficking drugs.

In a video that accompanied the announcement, a small boat can be seen moving across the water before it is suddenly consumed by a large explosion. The video then zooms out to show the boat covered in flames and billowing smoke.

The strike was conducted the same day Adm. Frank "Mitch" Bradley appeared for a series of closed-door classified briefings at the US Capitol as lawmakers began an investigation into the very first strike carried out by the military on September 2. The sessions came after a report that Bradley ordered a follow-on attack that killed the survivors to comply with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's demands.

Bradley told lawmakers there was no "kill them all" order from Hegseth, but a stark video of the entire series of attacks left some lawmakers with serious questions.

Bradley spoke to lawmakers alongside the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, in a classified session. His testimony provided fresh information at a crucial moment as Hegseth's leadership comes under scrutiny, but it did little to resolve growing questions about the legal basis for President Donald Trump's extraordinary campaign to use war powers against suspected drug smugglers.

Lawmakers offered differing accounts of what they saw on the video.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas said he saw the survivors "trying to flip a boat loaded with drugs bound for United States back over so they could stay in the fight".

Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said, "What I saw in that room was one of the most troubling things I've seen in my time in public service."  "You have two individuals in clear distress, without any means of locomotion, with a destroyed vessel, he said, adding they were killed by the United States."  Washington Rep. Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, said the survivors were "basically two shirtless people clinging to the bow of a capsized and inoperable boat, drifting in the water until the missiles come and kill them".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :US MilitaryBoatVenezuelaUS Senate

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Explore News

