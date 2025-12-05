Home / World News / Amazon pays Italy 180 mn euros to end tax fraud, labour practices probe

Amazon pays Italy 180 mn euros to end tax fraud, labour practices probe

In July 2024 the group's logistics services unit was accused of circumventing labour and tax laws

Amazon
An Italian unit of e-commerce giant Amazon has paid compensation and scrapped a monitoring system for delivery staff. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
An Italian unit of e-commerce giant Amazon has paid compensation and scrapped a monitoring system for delivery staff, ending a probe into alleged tax fraud and illegal labour practices, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday. 
In July 2024 the group's logistics services unit was accused of circumventing labour and tax laws, relying on cooperatives or limited liability companies that supplied it with workers, avoiding VAT tax and reducing social security payments. 
At the time, Milan prosecutors seized 121 million euros from the unit. 
The group has now paid around 180 million euros ($210 million) to the Italian tax agency, joining more than 30 other companies who have over the past two years reached settlements to close similar investigations. 
The total amount paid is more than 1 billion euros, according to a judicial document seen by Reuters. 
"We have clarified our position with the relevant authorities, who have recognized the high standards of our collaboration model with delivery partners," Amazon said in a statement. 
"Our engagement with Italian institutions and other stakeholders has improved compliance across the entire industry," the company added. 
The Milan prosecutors' office has investigated several large businesses over their hiring practices, including Italian units of DHL, FedEx and UPS, and Italian 
supermarket chain Esselunga. 
News of Amazon's settlement was first reported by Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Four killed as US military conducts another strike on suspected drug boat

US wants stable trade with China instead of conflict, says Jamieson Greer

Japan rebuts China's 2nd letter to UN as spat over Taiwan keeps simmering

Iraq retracts terror label for Hezbollah, Houthis, cites publication error

US Navy admiral denies 'kill all' order amid probe on Venezuela boat strike

Topics :AmazonItalylabour Law

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story