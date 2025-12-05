Amazon pays Italy 180 mn euros to end tax fraud, labour practices probe

An Italian unit of e-commerce giant Amazon has paid compensation and scrapped a monitoring system for delivery staff, ending a probe into alleged tax fraud and illegal labour practices, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

In July 2024 the group's logistics services unit was accused of circumventing labour and tax laws, relying on cooperatives or limited liability companies that supplied it with workers, avoiding VAT tax and reducing social security payments.

At the time, Milan prosecutors seized 121 million euros from the unit.

The group has now paid around 180 million euros ($210 million) to the Italian tax agency, joining more than 30 other companies who have over the past two years reached settlements to close similar investigations.