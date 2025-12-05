US wants stable trade with China instead of conflict, says Jamieson Greer

By Catherine Lucey

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the US is prioritising a stable trade dynamic with China despite a push from some allies to take coordinated action against Beijing.

“I don’t think anyone wants to have a full-on economic conflict with China and we’re not having that,” Greer said Thursday at the American Growth Summit in Washington. “In fact, President Trump has had the opportunity to use all the leverage we have against China — and we’ve had a lot, right — whether it comes to software, semiconductors or all kinds of things. A lot of allies are interested in taking coordinated action, but the decision right now is we want to have stability in this relationship.”

Greer claimed that the US trade deficit with China was down “about 25 per cent” since President Donald Trump came to office, a move in the “right direction” for a team seeking to balance the flow of goods. At the same time, he acknowledged that Chinese products were still making their way to the US, including by transshipment through other nations. “For this moment in time, we want to make sure that China is buying the kinds of things from us we should be selling them: aircraft, chemicals, medical devices and agricultural products,” he said. “We can buy things from them that are not sensitive.”