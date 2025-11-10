'Terrible thing for democracy': Trump slams BBC execs on doctored speech

US President Donald Trump came down heavily on top BBC executives who resigned after reports had emerged of tampering with his speech delivered in 2021.

Calling his speech delivered in January 2021, "good" and "perfect", the US President, in a post on Truth Social, called the action "a terrible thing for democracy".

He said, "The TOP people in the BBC, including TIM DAVIE, the BOSS, are all quitting/FIRED, because they were caught "doctoring" my very good (PERFECT!) speech of January 6th. Thank you to The Telegraph for exposing these Corrupt "Journalists." These are very dishonest people who tried to step on the scales of a Presidential Election. On top of everything else, they are from a Foreign Country, one that many consider our Number One Ally. What a terrible thing for Democracy!"

Two top executives at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) resigned on Sunday amid an escalating scandal over impartiality and bias, as reported by CNN. Director-General Tim Davie and the chief executive of the news division, Deborah Turness, both quit, CNN said after the leak of a memo which revealed that the BBC had misleadingly edited a speech by US President Donald Trump to make it appear that he had directly called for violence on January 6, 2021. According to CNN, which cited BBC, Davie announced he was resigning as director general of the British broadcaster in a note sent to staff on Sunday afternoon and said that his resignation was "entirely my decision."

Turness, who was also stepping down, said, "The ongoing controversy around the Panorama on President Trump has reached a stage where it is causing damage to the BBC - an institution that I love," in a statement on the BBC website, as noted by CNN. "While mistakes have been made, I want to be absolutely clear recent allegations that BBC News is institutionally biased are wrong," she added. CNN reported that the resignations come after an internal whistleblowing memo seen by British newspaper, The Telegraph, revealed the BBC had broadcast a "doctored" Trump speech, making it seem that he encouraged Capitol Hill rioters, telling them he was going to walk with them to "fight like hell."