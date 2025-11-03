A month into the shutdown: How US is coping with the funding deadlock

It has been a month since the United States government shut down, with Democrats and Republicans locked in a standoff over federal funding. Each side continues to blame the other for the impasse, which has left large parts of the government unfunded and forced thousands of employees on unpaid leave.

As the shutdown drags on, Americans are feeling the effects, from closed national parks and disrupted airport operations to frustrated employees and consumers. Here’s a look at how the country is managing the funding crisis and where negotiations stand now.

How is the US functioning amid the shutdown?

The government shutdown has caused widespread disruption across the country. Several public services are already affected, and many more could be hit if the deadlock persists.

Airports are reporting long delays because of a shortage of air traffic controllers. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that if the shutdown continues into November and the busy holiday season, unpaid controllers may have to take second jobs, leading to further flight disruptions. Social programmes are also under strain. According to Reuters, more than 41 million Americans could lose their food assistance under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by the end of the month because Congress has not approved new funding. Where do things stand politically? A month into the shutdown, both parties continue to blame each other for the stalemate. The White House website has been displaying a timer with the message, “Democrats have shut down the government.” At the same time, former US President Donald Trump has renewed his attacks on Democrats, claiming they “will not open up our country.”

In a post on his platform Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Terminate the filibuster, not just for the shutdown, but for everything else. We will get all of our common sense policies approved (voter ID, anyone?) and make America great again!... Republicans, be tough and smart! The Dems are crazed lunatics, they will not open up our country no matter how many people are irreparably harmed!” In a CBS interview, Trump said he “won’t be extorted” by Democrats to reopen the government, signalling no plans to negotiate even as the shutdown nears its sixth week. According to the Associated Press, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that Trump had spoken with Republican senators John Thune and Ron Johnson about ending the filibuster. However, Thune’s office said his position remains unchanged, and Johnson argued that the filibuster protects Republicans from “the worst impulses of the far-left Democrat Party.”

Meanwhile, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer warned that the 28-day shutdown could stretch into November, increasing pressure on lawmakers to find a compromise, Reuters reported. What is causing the funding dispute? At the core of the impasse is $1.7 trillion in discretionary spending, which is the money that keeps key federal agencies operating. The remaining $7 trillion budget is largely tied to mandatory spending such as healthcare, pensions, and interest on the $37.5 trillion national debt. Democrats are pushing for a short-term funding extension that would also secure healthcare tax breaks for 24 million Americans. Republicans, however, favour a longer extension until November but want healthcare provisions to be debated separately.