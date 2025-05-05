US govt inefficient, AI can offset losing some public workers, says Musk

By John Gittelsohn

Elon Musk called the US government inefficient and said artificial intelligence should be used to replace the functions currently done by some public workers, according to a person who attended the closed-door session at the Milken Institute Global Conference.

In a wide-ranging conversation on Sunday with financier Michael Milken, Musk also spoke about his brain-implant company, Neuralink, and ongoing developments at SpaceX, according to the person.

ALSO READ: Trump gives friendly send-off to Musk, praises him for his work on DOGE Musk’s comments come as he prepares to wind down his role leading the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE — the flagship Trump administration project aimed at shrinking the federal workforce, cutting costs, and dismantling agencies including the US Agency for International Development. Musk, the world’s richest man, has said in recent weeks that his work with DOGE is nearly complete.

Now in its 28th year, the Milken conference brings together top financial leaders, policymakers and celebrities in Beverly Hills to explore the intersection of business and global challenges. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is scheduled to kick off the sessions on Monday with a talk on global capital markets.