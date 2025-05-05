UN Security Council to hold closed-door meeting today on India-Pak tensions

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to hold closed-door consultations on Monday, May 5, to address rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The meeting, scheduled for this afternoon by the Greek Presidency, was convened at Islamabad's request.

Pakistan's foreign office announced on May 4 that it would update the UN on regional developments following, including India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty

In addition to the five permanent members with veto power -- China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States -- the 10 non-permanent members in the council are Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Pakistan, Panama, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, and Somalia.

Permanent Representative of Greece to the UN and President of the Security Council for the month Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris had earlier condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people - mostly tourists - were killed.

ALSO READ | Amid India-Pak tension, 30-minute blackout drill held at Ferozepur Cantt "This is a position of principle. We condemn terrorism in all its forms, everywhere it is happening. On the other hand, we are concerned about this tension which is mounting in the region," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

A week earlier, India warned the UN about Pakistan allegedly undermining the platform to "engage in propaganda". As part of its diplomatic efforts, India has also contacted eight of the UNSC's non-permanent member states.

Rubio speaks with Jaishankar, Pak PM Sharif

The US has repeatedly expressed solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism. In separate conversations with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio encouraged India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions . Rubio had urged Pakistan to cooperate in the investigation of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Also Read

India’s response to Pahalgam attack

Following the Pahalgam attack, India implemented several diplomatic measures, including suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, stopping cross-border trade via the Attari Integrated Check Post , and revoking the Saarc Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to pursue the perpetrators and their supporters -- implicitly pointing to Pakistan which has a history of backing terror activities in India -- to the “ends of the Earth” and inflict the harshest punishment on them “beyond their imagination”.

PM Modi also told a high-level meeting comprising the country’s three services chiefs that the armed forces have “complete operational freedom” to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

(With agency inputs)