UN Security Council to hold closed-door meeting today on India-Pak tensions

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to hold closed-door consultations on Monday, May 5, to address rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The meeting, scheduled for this afternoon by the Greek Presidency, was convened at Islamabad's request.
In addition to the five permanent members with veto power -- China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States -- the 10 non-permanent members in the council are Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Pakistan, Panama, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, and Somalia.
Permanent Representative of Greece to the UN and President of the Security Council for the month Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris had earlier condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people - mostly tourists - were killed.
A week earlier, India warned the UN about Pakistan allegedly undermining the platform to "engage in propaganda". As part of its diplomatic efforts, India has also contacted eight of the UNSC's non-permanent member states.
Rubio speaks with Jaishankar, Pak PM Sharif
The US has repeatedly expressed solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism. In separate conversations with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio encouraged India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions. Rubio had urged Pakistan to cooperate in the investigation of the Pahalgam terror attack.