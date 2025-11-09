US govt shutdown forces some overseas bases to stop paying workers

The longest US government shutdown on record is doing more than grind activities to a halt at home; an ocean away in Europe, local workers at US military bases have started to feel the pain.

Thousands of people working at overseas bases in Europe have had their salaries interrupted since the shutdown began almost six weeks ago. In some cases, governments hosting the US bases have stepped in to foot the bill, expecting the United States to eventually make good. In others, including in Italy and Portugal, people have simply kept working unpaid as the gridlock in Washington drags on.

It's an absurd situation because nobody has responses, nobody feels responsible, said Angelo Zaccaria, a union coordinator at the Aviano Air Base in northeastern Italy. This is having dramatic effects on us Italian workers, he told The Associated Press. An array of needed jobs The jobs foreign nationals do at US bases around the world range from food service, construction, logistics, maintenance and other, more specialized roles. In some cases, foreign workers are employed by private companies contracted by the US government while others are direct hires. How local employees are paid varies by country and is based on specific agreements the US government has with each host nation, said Amber Kelly-Herard, a public affairs spokesperson for the US Air Forces in Europe and Africa.

During the shutdown, Kelly-Herard said local employees were expected to continue to perform their jobs in accordance with their work contracts. The AP reached out to the Pentagon with multiple questions on the pay disruption, but was only provided a brief statement that did not acknowledge it. We value the important contributions of our local national employees around the world, it said. The official declined to answer any follow-up questions. American bases feeling the pinch overseas In Germany, the government has stepped in to pay the salaries of nearly 11,000 local employees that work on US military bases, the nation's finance ministry said in a statement. American facilities in Germany include the Ramstein Air Base, a critical hub for operations in the Mideast and Africa and headquarters to the US Air Forces in Europe and Africa.

Workers in other countries have not been so fortunate. More than 4,600 Italian nationals work at the five US bases in Italy, said union coordinator Zaccaria. Of those, about 2,000 workers mostly at bases in Aviano and Vicenza were not paid in October, Italy's foreign ministry said Saturday. The ministry said in a statement it had discussed the issue with US officials, and that the US Army and Air Force were in talks with the Pentagon about using their own funds to pay the salaries of Italian workers. There are workers struggling to pay their mortgages, to support their children or even to pay the fuel to come to work, Zaccaria said.

In Portugal, a similar situation was playing out at the Lajes Field base in the Azores archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean, where more than 360 Portuguese workers have not been paid, according to Paula Terra, head of the Lajes base workers' committee. Terra said unpaid staff are still turning up because furloughs aren't legally recognized in a US-Portugal agreement on the base. Staying away could leave them open to disciplinary proceedings, she added. But this week, the Azores Islands regional government approved a bank loan to pay the Portuguese workers at the base in the interim. Terra said she was waiting to hear when workers could claim the money.