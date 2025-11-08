Home / World News / Nepal PM Karki says govt to work with pvt sector for economic upliftment

Nepal PM Karki says govt to work with pvt sector for economic upliftment

PM Karki said that the country will move forward on the path of a sustainable democratic system through the election

Sushila Karki
The entire country is gearing up for the upcoming general elections scheduled for March 5, 2026, she said while addressing the National Economic Dialogue version two | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 11:03 PM IST
Nepalese Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Saturday said that a prosperous, peaceful and civilised country can be built only through collaboration and cooperation with the private sector, adding that good governance is the pre-requisite of any country to achieve economic growth and social justice.

The entire country is gearing up for the upcoming general elections scheduled for March 5, 2026, she said while addressing the National Economic Dialogue version two organised by the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) in Kathmandu.

PM Karki said that the country will move forward on the path of a sustainable democratic system through the election.

Finance Minister Rameshwor Khanal assured that the government will bring a package to uplift the private sector, which was affected by the Gen Z movement. The private sector industries and businesses have suffered a loss of around NPR 88 billion due to the violent agitation.

Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal said that the government is committed to providing protection to the private sector through stepping up security. He informed that the government has arrested 380 people involved in arson and vandalism during the protests, and case has been filed against 150 Individuals.

Minister for Industry and Commerce Anil Kumar Sinha said that the government is committed towards amending laws that are obstructing the promotion of industry friendly environment. The government is also working towards taking measures to facilitate the smooth operation of industries and make the economy vibrant.

On the occasion, President of FNCCI Chandra Dhakal urged the government to create an atmosphere so that businesses and industries can operate in a smooth manner and also stressed the need to make the laws business-friendly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Nepalprivate sectoreconomic growth

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

