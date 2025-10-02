New York's Statue of Liberty torch may go dark as US govt shutdown drags on

The Statue of Liberty, one of the most enduring symbols of the United States of America, faces the prospect of going dark as the ongoing US government shutdown halts federal funding. The partial closure comes amid stalled negotiations in Washington over the federal budget. New York officials have warned that the state will not step in to maintain operations once federal support is exhausted.

The ongoing shutdown stems from disputes in Congress over spending priorities, including healthcare subsidies and infrastructure projects. Federal employees, such as air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration staff, are working without pay, while hospitals and social service programmes face delays in federal reimbursements.

New York Democrats blame Republicans In Lower Manhattan, with Lady Liberty visible in the background, Governor Kathy Hochul and other top New York Democrats criticised congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump. Hochul described the shutdown as a deliberate choice that “prioritises political objectives” over the “welfare of New Yorkers.” ALSO READ: US govt shutdown threatens timely economic data amid Fed uncertainty “By putting Donald Trump first, they put New Yorkers last,” Hochul said. State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins called the shutdown the result of “a dysfunctional government led by a president who believes inflicting pain on people will only hurt Democrats.”

Officials highlighted the impact on vulnerable groups, including Social Security recipients and families reliant on nutrition and childcare programmes such as SNAP, WIC, and Head Start. Christine Quinn, CEO of WIN, which provides housing services for homeless families, warned that prolonged disruption could lead to a “fiscal and humanitarian disaster” for millions across the state. Potential closure of the Statue of Liberty Unless federal funding is restored, the National Park Service may have to close the Statue of Liberty to visitors. Hochul emphasised that the state will not cover the costs, warning that the torch “could literally go dark” due to the government shutdown. A state spokesperson confirmed that officials had not been informed when the federal closure might begin.

Republicans push back ALSO READ: Prolonged US govt shutdown could impact travel plans amid flight delays Republicans reject responsibility for the shutdown, accusing Democrats of politicising healthcare subsidies. Representative Elise Stefanik argued that Democratic leaders, including Hochul, were using the funding debate for political gain, saying it was harming “hardworking New Yorkers and Americans.” Other federal funds at risk in New York New York has already seen $100 million cut from counterterrorism programmes and $20 million from subway safety initiatives. A further $18 billion in infrastructure funding has been frozen, putting major city projects in doubt. The state expected $93 billion in federal funding this year, over a third of its budget, much of which could be delayed.