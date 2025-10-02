White House proposes new rules for colleges to gain funding advantage

By Skylar Woodhouse

The Trump Administration sent letters to a group of top-tier universities Wednesday laying out a proposed compact that would cap international students, ban the use of race or sex in hiring, and require standardized testing as part of the admissions process in exchange for preferential access to federal funding.

The effort — labeled the “Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education” — says universities that agree to the terms will enjoy benefits including access to federal student loans, grants and contracts as well as research funding, approval of visas for foreign scholars, and preferential treatment under the tax code.

ALSO READ: Trump admin asks judge to pause Harvard funding case amid govt shutdown The proposal is the latest effort by President Donald Trump to reshape and reorient higher education toward his policy and ideological priorities. Earlier this week, the president suggested Harvard University — a top target of his effort — was close to finalizing a $500 million settlement with the administration that would see the school fund trade programs. The memo Wednesday outlining the new administration demands was sent to Vanderbilt University, Dartmouth College, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Southern California, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Texas, the University of Arizona, Brown University and the University of Virginia, according to a White House official.

The universities were chosen because their leadership had indicated in some way they could possibly assist in the mission and the administration is looking for feedback on the proposal, the official said. The White House is seeking pledges from universities that include: Disallowing consideration of sex, ethnicity, race, nationality, political views, sexual orientation, gender identity, religious associations in admission or financial aid decisions

Requiring undergraduate applicants to take a standardized test like the SAT or ACT

Adopting policies protecting academic freedom and abolishing “institutional units that purposefully punish, belittle, and even spark violence against conservative ideas”

Requirements against political demonstrations that disrupt study locations or harass individual students or groups

Hiring that does not consider sex, ethnicity, race, national origin, disability, or religion

Requiring all university employees to abstain in their official capacity from actions or speech related to politics

Fighting grade inflation or deflation for non-academic reasons

Maintaining “single-sex spaces” in bathrooms and locker rooms

Free tuition for students pursuing hard science programs at universities with an endowment exceeding $2 million per undergraduate student

Limiting undergraduate populations to have no more than 15% of students on foreign visas, with no more than 5% of students from any one country

Disclosure of all foreign funding The compact also says that adherence to the principles will be subject to review by the Department of Justice, and that violations would result in a loss of access to federal benefits for no less than two years. The document, which was obtained by Bloomberg News and first reported by the Wall Street Journal, also says that universities resistant to the demands “are free to develop models and values other than those below, if the institution elects to forego federal benefits.”