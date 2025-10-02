Home / World News / Trump admin asks judge to pause Harvard funding case amid govt shutdown

Trump admin asks judge to pause Harvard funding case amid govt shutdown

Judge Allison Burroughs ruled that Harvard grant terminations were unlawful over antisemitism claims, but final judgment is pending with a status report due by Oct 3

The Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Mass
The Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Mass| Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 9:35 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Miles J Herszenhorn
 
The Trump administration urged a federal judge in Boston to pause its legal fight with Harvard University over more than $2 billion in research funding, citing the US government funding impasse. 
US District Judge Allison Burroughs ruled in favour of Harvard last month, declaring that the government had unlawfully sought to terminate research grants over the administration’s allegations that the university had not done enough to combat campus antisemitism. But she has yet to issue a final judgment, asking the parties to give her a status report by Oct. 3 on any potential objections to her ruling.
 
In their filing Wednesday, government lawyers cited their inability to work on civil litigation during the shutdown, and asked that “all current deadlines for the parties be extended” for the duration of the funding lapse. 
 
The government’s request came one day after President Donald Trump said the administration had nearly reached a $500 million deal with Harvard to resolve the months-long conflict by “operating trade schools.” After Trump made his comments in the White House on Tuesday, Harvard officials did not respond to a request for comment or offer any indication that a settlement agreement was imminent.  
According to the government filing, Harvard’s lawyers have agreed to the request for a pause in the case, according to the filing. However, the Harvard chapter of the American Association of University Professors, which also sued the administration, opposed the motion, Us lawyers said.
 
A spokesman for the university declined to comment.
 
The federal government shutdown began Wednesday morning after Republican and Democratic lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on a spending bill before the start of the new fiscal year.
 
The case is Harvard v. US Department of Health and Human Services, 25-cv-11048, US District Court, District of Massachusetts (Boston).
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pakistan's rooftop solar boom sparks concern for debt-strapped govt

Musk's net worth hits $500 bn; Tesla CEO to become first trillionaire?

Cybercriminal group extorts executives after claiming Oracle apps breach

Activists say Israeli navy has begun intercepting Gaza-bound aid flotilla

Thousands march in Serbia in resistance to autocratic leader Vucic

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationHarvardHarvard UniversityUS fundingUS govt shutdown

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story