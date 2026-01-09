US immigration officers shoot, injure 2 people in Portland: Authorities

Federal immigration officers shot and wounded two people in Portland, Oregon, authorities said.

The FBI's Portland office said it was investigating an agent involved shooting that happened around 2.15 pm on Thursday involving Customs and Border Patrol Agents in which 2 individuals were wounded.

The Portland Police Bureau said its officers responded and found a man and woman with apparent gunshot wounds. They were transported to a hospital and their conditions are unknown, the bureau said in a statement.

The Department of Homeland Security's agencies include Customs and Border Protection and the US Border Patrol.

The shooting comes a day after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed a woman in Minnesota.