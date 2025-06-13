US immigration protests erupt over Trump's ICE raids, arrests, curfews follow

Protests over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations have erupted from the Pacific Northwest to the Gulf Coast, with organisers promising an even bigger show of force on Saturday. President Donald Trump responded to the unrest by ordering about 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines to Los Angeles.

ALSO READ: LA protests: Hispanic buyers lie low, brands see their sales drop in the US However, a federal judge on Thursday issued a temporary restraining order that returns command of the Guard to California at noon Friday. The court said the president’s move violated the Tenth Amendment and exceeded his statutory authority, branding the deployment “illegal”.

Cities impose curfews and call Guard as unrest escalates Authorities in several cities have imposed nightly curfews or placed state military units on standby as scattered demonstrations turned volatile. Los Angeles and Spokane activated dusk-to-dawn restrictions after street clashes, while Republican governors in Texas and Missouri positioned National Guard troops to support local police if needed. The Trump administration insists that immigration sweeps will proceed despite the backlash, and an internal Justice Department message circulated Thursday told US attorneys to prioritise prosecutions of protesters who engage in violence or property damage. Las Vegas: 94 arrested as clashes erupt downtown ALSO READ: MEA urges Indians in Los Angeles to stay safe amid ongoing protests Police reported 94 arrests on “various criminal and traffic” charges after an estimated 800 people converged on the downtown federal courthouse Wednesday night. Officers said bottles and rocks were thrown, prompting the use of tear gas, flash-bang grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. Four officers were injured.

Chicago: Immigrant rights groups lead peaceful rally Hundreds filled a lakeside plaza Thursday afternoon before marching up Michigan Avenue. Volunteers from the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights acted as marshals, flanking demonstrators along with police on bicycles and in slow-moving patrol cars. “We need communities to learn how to protect themselves and elected officials to speak out,” organiser Veronica Castro told the rally. Seattle: Federal building vandalised, dumpster set ablaze Several hundred protesters paraded through downtown Wednesday evening to the federal building that hosts immigration hearings. A dumpster was set ablaze and “Abolish ICE Now” was scrawled across the building’s front window. Police said some participants hurled fireworks and rocks; officers replied with pepper spray.

Spokane: Mayor imposes curfew after arrests near ICE office Mayor Lisa Brown declared an overnight curfew after more than 30 people were arrested outside an ICE office late Wednesday. Officers fired pepper balls when some in the crowd, which Brown said was “mostly peaceful,” refused to disperse. “We respect their right to peacefully protest and to be upset about federal policies,” the mayor said. “I have been that person who has protested federal policies and that is a right we have.” San Antonio: Protest near Alamo monitored by Guard and police Several hundred protestors marched past the historic Alamo on Wednesday, observed by Texas National Guard members and police. The mission complex and its surrounding plaza — normally packed with tourists — were closed for the evening, but the protest remained largely calm.

Tucson: Protesters clash with security outside ICE facility ALSO READ: Fake images and conspiracy theories swirl around Los Angeles protests Outside an ICE facility, protesters blocked a roadway, lobbed paint-filled balloons and spray-painted gates. Video showed a security guard struck by a thrown water bottle moments before a flash-bang device exploded near the advancing crowd. Masked participants carried makeshift shields. Anchorage: Fourth rally outside ICE detention centre A small group held its fourth consecutive rally Thursday outside Anchorage Correctional Complex, where ICE currently detains 39 people. Through a bullhorn, demonstrator Courtney Moore shouted, “ICE out of Anchorage, ICE out of Alaska.” Corrections officials said facilities statewide would remain in lockdown through the weekend as a “proactive response” to anticipated actions.

‘No Kings’ campaign gains momentum amid growing unrest Saturday’s “No Kings” rallies — promoted at nearly 2,000 locations — were planned long before this week’s spike in unrest but now serve as a focal point for mounting frustration. The flagship march is scheduled in Philadelphia, while President Trump presides over a military parade in Washington, DC. No demonstration permits have been issued for the capital. In a warning aimed at potential troublemakers, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier vowed that protesters who turn violent “will be dealt with harshly.” What is the ‘No Kings’ movement? The “No Kings” theme was created by the 50501 Movement, a nationwide group of ordinary Americans who support democracy and oppose what they describe as authoritarian actions by the Trump administration. The name 50501 represents their goal: 50 states, 50 protests, one united movement.