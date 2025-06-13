Home / World News / Chinese aircrafts and vessels detected around Taiwanese territory

Chinese aircrafts and vessels detected around Taiwanese territory

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth stated on Tuesday that China poses a more aggressive threat to the US and that repelling Beijing is the Pentagon's top regional priority

China Taiwan
On Thursday, the MND said it detected 10 sorties of Chinese aircraft and seven Chinese vessels. (Photo: File Image)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 8:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Taiwan's Ministry of Defence said it detected 15 sorties of Chinese aircraft and seven Chinese vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Friday.

Of the 15 aircraft, nine entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ (Air Defence Identification Zone).

In a post on X, the MND said, "15 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 15 sorties entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly." 

ALSO READ: Why US-China tariff tensions are troubling these Taiwanese PC giants 

On Thursday, the MND said it detected 10 sorties of Chinese aircraft and seven Chinese vessels.

In a post on X, the MND said, "10 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 out of 10 sorties entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth stated on Tuesday that China poses a more aggressive threat to the US and that repelling Beijing is the Pentagon's top regional priority, despite its rapid military development and invasion manoeuvres near Taiwan, according to a Taipei Times report. 

"Our pacing threat is communist China," Hegseth told the US House of Representatives Appropriations Subcommittee on Defence during an oversight meeting with Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine. "Beijing is preparing for war in the Indo-Pacific as part of its broader strategy to dominate that region and then the world," Hegseth said, adding that if it succeeds, it may impede US reindustrialization and choke its economy, according to the Taipei Times.

Hegseth believes US President Donald Trump's "peace through strength" strategy is the appropriate response, and that the stagnating US defence industrial base must be revitalised.

"China is undertaking a historic military buildup and actively rehearsing for an invasion of Taiwan," he said, adding that only having the world's most powerful and lethal military--focused on protecting key US interests--can effectively deter adversaries and win a potential conflict, according to the Taipei Times report.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Harvey Weinstein case judge declares mistrial on remaining rape charge

Owner of Dominican club whose roof collapsed and killed 236 arrested

Ahmedabad airplane crash latest crisis for Boeing's new leadership

Egypt detains at least 200 activists planning on marching to Gaza in Cairo

Pentagon has contingency plans to invade Greenland if necessary: Hegseth

Topics :Donald TrumpTaiwanChinaADIZ

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 8:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story