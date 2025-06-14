Home / World News / US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman cancelled after Israel's strikes on Tehran

US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman cancelled after Israel's strikes on Tehran

The Iran US talks scheduled to be held in Muscat this Sunday will not now take place, al-Busaidi wrote. But diplomacy and dialogue remain the only pathway to lasting peace

US Iran,
It comes after Iran's foreign minister said any talks would be unjustifiable amid the ongoing attacks. | Photo: Shutterstock
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 9:39 PM IST
Oman's foreign minister says planned talks between Iran and the United States over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme will not now take place after Israel's strikes targeting the Islamic Republic.

Badr al-Busaidi made the announcement on social media Saturday.

It comes after Iran's foreign minister said any talks would be unjustifiable amid the ongoing attacks.

Oman has been mediating the talks.

The Iran US talks scheduled to be held in Muscat this Sunday will not now take place, al-Busaidi wrote. But diplomacy and dialogue remain the only pathway to lasting peace.

A sixth round was due to happen in Muscat, Oman's capital, before the Israeli strikes began Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :US Iran tensionsIran nuclear agreementOmanIsrael Iran Conflict

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 9:39 PM IST

