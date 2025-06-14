Home / World News / Two US lawmakers shot at home in Minnesota; mayor, police confirm attack

Two US lawmakers shot at home in Minnesota; mayor, police confirm attack

Investigators are still working to establish motive for the attacks and were still in the early stages of an investigation

Gun, Pistol
Gov. Tim Walz said the shooting was targeted. (Photo: Shutterstock)
AP Brooklyn
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 8:53 PM IST
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and husband were killed Saturday in a politically motivated shooting.

A second legislator was wounded on Saturday in attacks in their homes early Saturday.

Mayor Ryan Sabas of Champlin said state senator John Hoffman and state representative Melissa Hortman were shot, and that Hoffman's wife was also shot.

A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that investigators believe that the suspect may have been posing as a law enforcement officer.

The person said investigators were still working to establish motive for the attacks and were still in the early stages of an investigation.

Gov. Tim Walz said the shooting was targeted.

Hoffman, a Democrat, was first elected in 2012. He runs Hoffman Strategic Advisors, a consulting firm. He previously served as vice chair of the Anoka Hennepin School Board, which manages the largest school district in Minnesota.

Hoffman is married and has one daughter. Hortman is the top House Democratic leader in the state Legislature and a former House speaker.

She was first elected in 2004. Hortman, a lawyer, is married and has two children.

Both Hoffman and Hortman represent districts located north of Minneapolis.

The shootings happened at a time when political leaders nationwide have been attacked, harassed and intimidated during a time of deep political divisions.

GIFFORDS, the national gun violence prevention organization led by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, released the following statement.

I am horrified and heartbroken by last night's attack on two patriotic public servants," Giffords said. My family and I know the horror of a targeted shooting all too well. An attack against lawmakers is an attack on American democracy itself. Leaders must speak out and condemn the fomenting violent extremism that threatens everything this country stands for.

Giffords was shot in the head in 2011 by a gunman who killed six people and injured 12 others. She stepped down from Congress in January 2012 to focus on her recovery.

Topics :United StatesMinnesota

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

