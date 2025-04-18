Home / World News / US, Italy call IMEC 'top economic, connectivity project of this century'

US, Italy call IMEC 'top economic, connectivity project of this century'

The US and Italy will work together to develop the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), one of the greatest economic integration and connectivity projects of this century

Trump, Giorgia Meloni
The United States Italy Joint Leaders' Statement' was issued after US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's first official meeting in Washington. | Image: X@WhiteHouse
Press Trust of India New York/Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 9:58 PM IST
A US-Italy joint statement takes note of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, calling it one of the greatest economic integration and connectivity projects of this century that will connect partners and stimulate economic development and integration from India onward to the United States.

The US and Italy will work together to develop the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), one of the greatest economic integration and connectivity projects of this century, connecting partners by ports, railways, and undersea cables and stimulating economic development and integration from India, to the Gulf to Israel, to Italy, and onward to the United States, the joint statement issued Friday said.

The United States Italy Joint Leaders' Statement' was issued after US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's first official meeting in Washington, DC Thursday.

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

