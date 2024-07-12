US June budget deficit shrinks to $66 billion after calendar shifts

The US government recorded a $66 billion budget deficit for June that was reduced sharply by a shift of benefit payments into May that ballooned that month's deficit to $347 billion, the Treasury Department said on Thursday. The Treasury said that the $66 billion June deficit nominally fell 71 per cent from the $228 billion deficit recorded in June 2023. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Without the June calendar adjustments in both years, the Treasury said the June 2024 deficit would have been $159 billion, up 3 per cent or $5 billion from the year-ago gap. June receipts were $466 billion, up 11 per cent from June 2023, but the increase was due in part to another calendar effect, deferments to the payment of non-withheld individual income taxes in many states last year due to natural disasters that held back the June 2023 receipts.

June outlays fell 18 per cent to $532 billion, but without the calendar adjustments - made because June 2024 and July 2023 both started on weekends - the outlays would have been up 11 per cent to $625 billion. Outlays for the month also included a $60 billion increase for the Department of Education's readjustment of long-term student loan subsidies due to recent debt relief modifications.

For the first nine months of the 2024 fiscal year, the US.

The deficit fell 9 per cent to $1.268 trillion from $1.393 trillion in the same period of fiscal 2023. The government's fiscal year ends Sept. 30.

Year-to-date receipts were up 10 per cent to $3.754 trillion, while outlays for the period were up 5 per cent to $5.022 trillion, the Treasury said.