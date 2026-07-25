US 'locked and loaded' for Iran strikes but no final decision yet: Trump

By Jeff Mason, Courtney Subramanian and Eltaf Najafizada

President Donald Trump said Friday the US was “locked and loaded” for major new strikes on Iran, but added he had not yet made a decision on whether to go ahead with them while the two sides were in talks.

Trump made his comments at the White House as the US and Iran have exchanged nearly two full weeks of limited strikes, with renewed hostilities thwarting a brief moratorium that sought to halt the fighting. At the White House Correspondents’ Dinner late Friday, he said Iran would “love to make a deal” though he doesn’t think “it’s time yet.”

Iran has asserted greater control of the Strait of Hormuz, a key international shipping waterway. US Central Command on Thursday launched a 13th consecutive night of strikes intended to degrade Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping in the strait, while Iran has retaliated by targeting US bases in the region, including in Kuwait and Bahrain. Asked in the Oval Office whether he had made a decision to launch a massive new round of military action, Trump said no. “Look, we’re talking to them right now. I think they’re getting more and more serious as the days go by, for maybe the obvious reason,” he said. “We’re locked and loaded and ready to go. But we’re talking to them, so I think while we’re talking, we’ll see what comes of it.”

Trump’s remarks underscore the bind he finds himself in after an interim peace deal collapsed and all but closed the Strait of Hormuz. In a Truth Social post Thursday, Trump threatened “major military punishment” on Iran and the Houthi militant group in Yemen if they target commercial ships. In another social media post on Friday, Trump warned Russia and China that if they sell arms to Iran “it would be very bad for them.” Yet he said, in his view, those two countries are “not participating” in the war. US and Western intelligence reports have said the countries have provided targeting information and components to Tehran, according to media reports, claims that Beijing and Moscow deny. It’s not clear whether such deliberations are being made alongside Israel, which joined the US in attacking Iran at the start of the war in late February. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet Trump in Washington on Tuesday, his office said in a statement.

Asked on Friday about who was involved in the talks with Iran, Trump listed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Trump said he was not in a hurry to end the conflict, despite elections in November, when US voters risk punishing his Republican Party over high fuel prices resulting from the war. At the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Trump said he doesn’t think Iran is ready to make a deal and he is “willing to listen.” The Yemen-based Houthis claimed strikes on Saudi oil tankers this week, opening a new front in a conflict that has driven oil prices above $100 a barrel and US retail gasoline prices over $4 a gallon. Brent crude declined on Friday, but is on track for a weekly gain of about 10% as the conflict simmers.

Trump earlier this week warned Tehran that “any and all damages done to Ships, Cargo, or anything related thereto, will be paid for by Iranian Money that the United States has in its possession, and controls.” The US has about $2 billion of blocked Iranian funds inside its borders. A much larger portion is in other countries and is prevented from being transferred by US sanctions — estimates vary from $24 billion to more than $100 billion. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X that “seizing another nation’s assets to pay for unrelated future claims is an incendiary precedent.”

The war has entered a new phase of escalation after last month’s truce collapsed. The fighting remains less intense than at its peak, but Iran has threatened to target regional infrastructure, including energy sites, if Trump carries out his threat to destroy one bridge or power plant each time Tehran attacks shipping in Hormuz. Traffic through the strait, which before the war carried about one-fifth of global energy supplies, has slowed to a trickle. The Houthis’ actions this week threaten another maritime chokepoint, with some vessels already avoiding the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a narrow corridor used by ships going between Europe and Asia via the Red Sea and Suez Canal.

Still, two China-owned oil tankers loaded with Saudi crude have exited the Red Sea via the strait. Trump last month cited the risk of a global economic crash as a key reason for him agreeing to a truce with Iran. He faces growing political pressure before the midterm elections, with Republicans hoping to retain control of Congress. Polls show the war is widely unpopular. The House of Representatives on Thursday passed its second resolution calling on Trump to stop the war, although the measure is largely symbolic. US airstrikes on Iran have killed 59 people and injured 666 others since June 27, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported, citing the head of the Health Ministry’s information center.