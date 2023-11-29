Home / World News / US military Osprey aircraft crashes in western Japan with eight onboard

US military Osprey aircraft crashes in western Japan with eight onboard

The deployment of the Osprey in Japan has been controversial, with critics saying the hybrid aircraft is prone to accidents. The U.S. military and Japan say it is safe

Reuters
Representative image| US military. Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 6:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

US military aircraft crashes in western Japan with eight onboard

A U.S. military V-22 Osprey aircraft crashed near an island in western Japan on Wednesday with eight people onboard, Japan's coast guard said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


A spokesperson for the coast guard said it had deployed patrol boats and aircraft to the site off Japan's Yakushima island, but had no further details of the incident, including the status of those onboard.

A spokesperson for U.S. forces in the region said they were still gathering information about the incident.

The crash happened about 2:47 p.m. local time (0547 GMT) near the island's airport, with witnesses saying the aircraft's left engine appeared to be on fire as it descended, Japanese media reported, citing local authorities.

The aircraft disappeared from radar at 2:40 p.m. local time, Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

In August, a U.S. Osprey crashed off the coast of northern Australia while transporting troops during a routine military exercise, killing three U.S. Marines.

Another crash-landed in the ocean off Japan's southern island of Okinawa in December 2016, prompting a temporary U.S. military grounding of the aircraft.

The tilt-rotor plane, which can fly both like a helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft, is operated by the U.S. Marines, U.S.
Navy and the Japan Self Defense Forces.

The deployment of the Osprey in Japan has been controversial, with critics saying the hybrid aircraft is prone to accidents. The U.S. military and Japan say it is safe.

Also Read

8 US Marines remain in hospital after aircraft crash killed 3 in Australia

Tokyo's heat smashes 150-year trend as extreme weather bakes globe

3 US Marines killed, 20 others injured in an aircraft crash in Australia

AI-powered US military drone kills operator during simulated test: Report

Japan Open Badminton: PV Sindhu loses, makes another first-round exit

US offers India air defence version of Stryker armoured fighting vehicles

World economy will slow in 2024 because of inflation, high rates, war: OECD

US set to roll out 'paperless' visas. Here's all that you need to know

Havells' consumer durables brand Lloyd enters Middle East market

Bugatti, Ferrari, Mercedes are the most expensive classic cars of 2023

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :US MilitaryJapanmilitary aircraftcrashUS Military Aid

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story