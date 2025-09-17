Home / World News / US military sank three Venezuela-linked drug-smuggling boats, says Trump

US military sank three Venezuela-linked drug-smuggling boats, says Trump

The president also urged Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro to stop sending Tren de Aragua into the United States, stop sending drugs into the United States

Donald Trump, Trump
President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 8:49 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning said that the US military had sunk three suspected drug-smuggling vessels originating from Venezuela.

"We knocked off, actually, three boats, not two, but you saw two," Trump told reporters on the White House lawn as he prepared to leave for a state visit to London. "And the problem is there are very few boats out in the water. There's not a lot of boats out in the water. I can't imagine why," he added.

The president also urged Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro to "stop sending Tren de Aragua into the United States, stop sending drugs into the United States," and "stop sending people from your prisons into our country."

Trump's remarks followed his September 3 announcement that a US strike on a suspected drug boat linked to the Venezuelan cartel 'Tren de Aragua' had killed 11 people.

"Earlier this morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a kinetic strike against positively identified Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility. TDA was a designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation, operating under the control of Nicolas Maduro, responsible for mass murder, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and acts of violence and terror across the United States and Western Hemisphere," Trump had said in a post on Truth Social.

"Please let this serve as notice to anybody even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America. BEWARE!" he added.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the "lethal strike" as having taken place in the "southern Caribbean" targeting "a drug vessel which had departed from Venezuela."

"As the President of the US had just announced moments ago, today the U.S. military conducted a lethal strike in the southern Caribbean against a drug vessel which had departed from Venezuela and was being operated by a designated narco-terrorist organisation," Rubio said in a post on X.

The State Department had designated Tren de Aragua, which originated in Venezuela, as a foreign terrorist organisation and specially designated global terrorists in February, as per CNN.

The US had deployed a large number of military assets around the Caribbean and Latin America, drawing strong criticism from Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

What to know about TikTok, algorithm, US-China deal to keep it running

Israeli forces launch Gaza City ground offensive as Palestinians flee

Tesla faces probe as parents say faulty doors trapped children inside

Donald Trump, wife Melania arrive in UK for historic second state visit

Suspect in Kirk killing charged with murder after DNA found on gun trigger

Topics :Donald TrumpUS MilitaryVenezula

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 8:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story