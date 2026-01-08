US Mormon church shooting: 2 dead, several injured in Salt Lake City
The shooting took place in the parking lot of a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormon church
A shooting outside a church building in Salt Lake City left two people dead and several more injured Wednesday, local media reported.
The shooting took place in the parking lot of a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormon church, according to the Deseret News. A funeral was reportedly taking place inside, it said.
Authorities said no suspect was in custody, KUTV reported.
Video from the scene showed a large number of emergency response vehicles with flashing lights.
First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 11:08 AM IST