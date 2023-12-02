Home / World News / US Navy plans to raise jet plane off Hawaii coral reef using cylinders

US Navy plans to raise jet plane off Hawaii coral reef using cylinders

Rear Adm. Kevin Lenox, the commander of Carrier Strike Group 3 who is leading the salvage effort, said Friday he is confident the operation can be carried out without further damaging the reef

Photo: Wikipedia
AP Honolulu (Hawaii

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 10:43 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The U.S. Navy plans to use inflatable cylinders to lift and roll a jet plane off a coral reef in Hawaii before removal from the ocean waters where the aircraft crashed on November 20.

Rear Adm. Kevin Lenox, the commander of Carrier Strike Group 3 who is leading the salvage effort, said Friday he is confident the operation can be carried out without further damaging the reef.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The P-8A slammed into an environmentally sensitive bay about 10 miles (16 kilometres) from Honolulu when it overshot the runway at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. None of the nine people on board at the time were injured. The Navy is investigating the mishap.

The Navy released underwater video on Wednesday showing landing gear wheels resting on parts of crushed coral and much of the rest of the plane floating above the reef in Kaneohe Bay.

A Navy team already has removed nearly all of the estimated 2,000 gallons (7,500 litre) of fuel that was on the aircraft.

Lenox said he expected the removal operation to get underway on Saturday. He didn't want to commit to a date when the work would be done given the weather and other conditions that could affect the timeline.

Contractors began sliding the bags under the plane on Friday. When inflated, the bags will float across the water toward the runway. When they reach land, machines will pull and roll them onto and across the runway.

Lenox said it's possible one of the bags may touch a small band of coral but that is not guaranteed.

The force of the plane will be distributed across the entire area of the bags, so there will only be 3 to 5 pounds (1.3 to 2.3 kilograms) of pressure on any given point where they touch the ground, he said, noting that was significantly less than a person standing on the ground.

We have high confidence that we will be able to execute this whole thing with no further impact to the ecosystem here, Lenox said.

Hawaii state officials are due to examine the reef for damage once the plane is removed.

Kaneohe Bay is home to coral reefs and a range of marine life, from sharks to octopus and fish. The area hosts an ancient Hawaiian fishpond being restored by community groups.

The Navy considered floating the jet within range of a crane on the runway and then lifting the plane onto land. But Lenox said the inflatable cylinder option was the safer method, was expected to have little to no effect on the coral and would not impact the aircraft.

The airplane is in good condition and the Navy hopes to get it flying again, Lenox said.

The Navy uses the P-8A, the military's version of a 737 jet, to search for submarines and conduct surveillance and reconnaissance.

The Boeing-made plane is assigned to Patrol Squadron 4 stationed at Whidbey Island in Washington state. A separate crew from Whidbey Island has deployed to Hawaii to take over the squadron's patrol missions near Hawaii.

Also Read

High ocean temperatures harming Florida coral reef, crews race to help

300 Pakistanis dead as boat capsizes in Greece: Here's what happened

Once 'most wanted hacker', Kevin Mitnick passes away at the age of 59

New bill could give aircraft leasing firms more power to repossess planes

Definitely not listing this year, says boAt co-founder Gupta on IPO plans

Schedule for Pakistan's election to be announced 56 days before poll date

NZ: 3 Khalistan supporters sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host

Donald Trump denied immunity against US election subversion charges

US Navy, UK, Oz to test AI to help crews track Chinese subs in the Pacific

South Korea launches military spy satellite amid threats from North Korea

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :United StatesHawaiicoral reefs

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story