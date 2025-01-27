US officials visit gurudwaras in New York, sparking Sikh community outrage

Officials from the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have begun visiting gurudwaras in New York and New Jersey to check for illegal immigrants.

The decision by US President Donald Trump ’s administration has drawn sharp criticism from several Sikh organisations, who view such actions as a threat to the sanctity of their faith. According to reports, some gurudwaras in New York and New Jersey are alleged to be used by Sikh separatists and undocumented immigrants as hubs.

Revoked guidelines on sensitive areas

Hours after Donald Trump took office on January 20 as the 47th President of the US, acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman issued a directive revoking guidelines introduced during former President Joe Biden’s administration. These guidelines had previously restricted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) from conducting enforcement actions in or near sensitive areas, including places of worship like gurudwaras and churches.

Also read: US halts sanctions on Colombia after it agrees to 'all terms' of Trump A DHS spokesperson defended the decision, stating that it empowers CBP and ICE officers to enforce immigration laws and apprehend criminals, including those convicted of serious offences like murder and rape. “Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest. The Trump administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement and instead trusts them to use common sense,” the spokesperson added.

Sikh community’s reaction

The Sikh American Legal Defence and Education Fund (SALDEF) expressed grave concern over the directive. In a statement, the organisation highlighted that community reports have indicated DHS agents visiting gurudwaras in New York and New Jersey just days after the policy change.

Kiran Kaur Gill, executive director of SALDEF, said: “These places are not just places of worship; they are vital community centres that provide support, nourishment, and spiritual solace to Sikhs and the broader community. We are deeply alarmed by this decision to eliminate protections for sensitive areas and then target them.”

The Sikh Coalition also criticised the decision, stating: “The idea that our gurudwaras could be subject to government surveillance and raids by armed law enforcement, with or without warrants, is unacceptable to the Sikh faith tradition. It will burden religious exercise by limiting the ability of Sikhs to gather and associate with one another by our faith.”

The Trump administration’s move has sparked fears within the Sikh community that these enforcement actions could deter individuals from accessing essential support and spiritual solace provided by gurudwaras.

