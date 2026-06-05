'US optimistic about progress in trade talks with India; deal a priority'

The United States is very optimistic about the progress of trade negotiations with India, and a bilateral trade deal remains a priority for the Trump administration, State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

Pigott was responding to a question by PTI during a roundtable interaction organised by the New York Foreign Press Centre with a select group of international journalists on Thursday.

"On trade, we have been very optimistic about the progress of trade talks," he said. Noting the recent visit to India by officials from the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), Pigott also underscored the role played by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in advancing trade and investment ties between the two countries.

"He has also made this trade issue really important", most notably through these trade discussions, but also through bilateral investments between the two countries, including millions of dollars worth of SelectUSA investments, Pigott said. SelectUSA is a government programme that focuses on facilitating job-creating business investment into the United States. "We're encouraged by progress on that (trade talks). I don't have a timeline here to read out to you... But of course, the conversations are ongoing. We see the officials that are there, and we see the Ambassador also having this a priority, as the President does as well," Pigott said.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said earlier that a USTR delegation, led by its chief negotiator, visited India from June 1 to 4 to advance discussions on the proposed trade agreement. According to the ministry, the two sides held "constructive and positive" discussions on a wide range of issues, including trade in goods, non-tariff measures, customs and trade facilitation, and economic security alignment. Responding to a question on immigration, including concerns among Indians in the US on H1B visas, Pigott noted that there was an inconsistent application of visa law during previous administrations in America. "That is no longer the case. We are consistently applying visa law across the board. I think that will offer clarity. There are no visa laws that target India. These are global visa laws that are being implemented with clarity, clear instructions that are being applied across the board," he said.

Pigott said every country seeks to ensure that its citizens benefit from economic opportunities generated within its borders. "We also are clear, as in any country, that if you are going to create a job in the United States, we want to make sure that Americans have opportunities there, and every country has a similar mentality. "We're going to facilitate and allow ways that people need to come in to facilitate investment, to train workers, and make sure that visa policies are in place to allow that to happen," he said. At the same time, Pigott said, the US wants to ensure that Americans have access to employment opportunities created through investments in the country, while continuing to facilitate the entry of workers needed to support economic growth.