Home / World News / US Pentagon warns of disruptions as army, marines lack confirmed leaders

US Pentagon warns of disruptions as army, marines lack confirmed leaders

Speaking during a ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Austin said the Senate's failure to confirm the services' new leaders is disruptive to the force

AP Washington
Pentagon (Photo: Bloomberg)

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 6:53 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned that troop readiness and retention is at risk as the Army's chief stepped down Friday, leaving the military's two ground combat forces without Senate-confirmed leaders for the first time in history.

Speaking during a ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Austin said the Senate's failure to confirm the services' new leaders is disruptive to the force and could impact relationships with allies and partners around the globe.

The confirmation of the next Army chief and Marine commandant are among more than 300 military nominations stalled by Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville, a Republican, over the Pentagon's policy to pay for travel when a service member has to go out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care.

Today for the first time in the history of the Department of Defense, two of our services will be operating without Senate confirmed leadership, said Austin. Great teams need great leaders, and that's central to maintaining the full might of the most lethal fighting force on earth.

Army Gen. James McConville is retiring and Gen. Randy George, the current vice chief has been nominated to become the next chief of the service. On Friday, George became the acting chief. Similarly, Marine Gen. Eric Smith has been nominated to be the next commandant, but is serving in an acting capacity now because he hasn't been confirmed.

Both can serve as acting chiefs, but can do nothing that would presume confirmation. As a result, they can't move into the main residences or offices, or issue formal planning guidance, which is traditional for a new leader. And officials have also warned that there are some authorities, including some budgeting powers, that don't shift to acting leaders.

We need these leaders in place to ensure the readiness of our force, said Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, speaking at the ceremony. And we need to end all of this uncertainty for our military families. She noted that officers and their families are in limbo, waiting to see if they will move or not to new bases, states and job.

Smith addressed the issue in a letter to the force on Thursday, laying out the need for the Corps to continue modernization efforts and broader programs to improve warfighting.

Until the Senate confirms our 39th Commandant, this guidance will serve as our reference point, Smith said. I cannot predict how long this process may take, but waiting is not an option for Marines, so we will move out as a team just as we would in combat.

Tuberville has blocked efforts to have Senate votes on all nominations for senior military jobs because he disagrees with the travel pay policy. And congress is now out on summer vacation, which means there will be no action on the jobs for weeks.

Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, will step down on Monday. Adm. Lisa M. Franchetti, the current vice chief, has been nominated to take over.

Further complicating things, Air Force Gen. CQ Brown has been nominated to become the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, when Army Gen. Mark Milley leaves, as required by law, on Sept. 30. The current vice chairman, Adm. Christopher Grady, would serve as acting chairman.

Brown, whose term as Air Force chief goes for another year, will remain in that post. Gen. David Allvin has been nominated to be the next Air Force chief, if Brown moves to the chairman's job.

Also Read

India needs to start thinking about TSA security at airports: Aviation Secy

Over 6,000 posts of Captain, Major ranks vacant in Army: MoS Ajay Bhatt

US working with India on co-producing extended-range artillery: Pentagon

Sudanese army says evacuation of diplomats expected to begin

No evidence of fraud so far in weapons to Ukraine, says Pentagon IG

AI deception: What can you do when artificial intelligence lies about you?

Alexei Navalny handed 19 more years in jail, West condemns Russia

Amazon crosses Wall Street's estimates, posts $134 bn revenue in Q2

Warner Bros Discovery reports smaller quarterly loss on cost cuts

Numbers justify Fitch downgrade, says Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman

Topics :United StatesUS PentagonUS securityArmy

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 6:53 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story