Home / World News / Numbers justify Fitch downgrade, says Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman

Numbers justify Fitch downgrade, says Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman

"The numbers justify it, regrettably," the Blackstone Inc. chief executive officer said on CNBC Friday

Bloomberg
Steve Schwarzman (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 12:03 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

By Dawn Lim and Erin Fuchs

Steve Schwarzman said Fitch Ratings’ downgrade of the US long-term credit rating was appropriate after multiple debt-limit standoffs. 
 
“The numbers justify it, regrettably,” the Blackstone Inc. chief executive officer said on CNBC Friday. “We’ve had an explosion of debt since the global financial crisis. We don’t appear to have a lot of discipline.”

Fitch’s decision this week to lower the US long-term rating to AA+ from AAA, based on the US government’s debt burden and “erosion of governance,” rattled the stock market and prompted criticism from both inside and outside the Biden administration. 

JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC that the downgrade “doesn’t really matter that much,” and that US credit is sound and should be the highest-rated in the world. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called the downgrade “entirely unwarranted.”

Schwarzman, 76, said regardless of the rating, for now the US is the world’s reserve currency. “When there’s a crisis in the world, they buy our securities,” he said. But that doesn’t last forever if there isn’t discipline, he warned.

In the wide-ranging interview, the executive said he’s optimistic that the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation is working, and the US may be able to skirt a recession if price pressures continue to ease.

Schwarzman also weighed in on the emergence of artificial intelligence, calling it “one of the most exciting developments of a lifetime” and a competitive advantage for businesses. “If we get there first with our companies, then they’ll be much better positioned than somebody who shows up five years later.”

He predicted that a global institution akin to World Trade Organization will emerge to audit the safety of AI technologies.

The billionaire Republican donor continued to keep mum about which candidate he’s backing in the US presidential race, but said “it’s time for a new generation of people to take that slot.” The job of president is demanding, which raises questions about whether someone approaching their 80s would be best-suited, he said.

Also Read

Steve Smith's 100th Test: Best batting average and stagging numbers

Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman takes home a record $1.27 bn in 2022

Is Steve Smith being propped up to captain Australia again a good sign?

What does Fitch downgrade of US credit rating to AA+ mean for the markets?

TMS Ep491: GST on gaming, AI & Indian IT, Fitch's US downgrade and more

India, Nepal sign 4 MoUs on education, water supply, sanitation facilities

Fully remote work leads to 18% drop in productivity, shows research

US adds 187,000 jobs, unemployment rate unexpectedly drops to 3.5%

Focus on internal matters rather than raising Kashmir issue: India to Pak

World rice price index jumps to near 12-year high in July, says FAO

Topics :BlackstoneFitch RatingsCompanies

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 10:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story