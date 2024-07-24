Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

US President Biden returns to White House after testing Covid negative

He did not respond to shouted questions about why he dropped out of the race and whether his deputy Vice President Kamala Harris could beat the Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump

Biden tested positive for Covid-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas on Wednesday and has been isolating at his Delaware home since | (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 7:22 AM IST
US President Joe Biden returned to the White House on Tuesday, after days of self-isolation at his Delaware House, with his doctors saying that his symptoms of Covid-19 have been resolved.

I am feeling well, Biden said when asked how is he feeling.

The president took a Binax rapid antigen test and is negative, Dr Kevin O'Connor, Physician to the White House said in a memorandum to the White House Press Secretary.

Biden's symptoms have resolved, he said.

He did not respond to shouted questions about why he dropped out of the race and whether his deputy Vice President Kamala Harris could beat the Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

During his quarantine period, the 81-year-old President sent political shockwaves around the country on Sunday with a post on social media announcing that he was not accepting the Democrat nomination.

He added that he would focus all his energies on his duties as president for the remainder of his term and offered his full support and endorsement to his vice president, Kamala Harris, as his choice to replace him on the ticket.

The announcement came after mounting pressure about Biden's age and ability to take on Republican rival Trump.

Biden tested positive for Covid-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas on Wednesday and has been isolating at his Delaware home since.

The President's symptoms have resolved. Over the course of his infection, he never manifested a fever, and his vital signs remained normal, including pulse oximetry. His lungs remained clear, said O'Connor.

BINAX rapid antigen testing is negative. He will continue to be monitored for any recurrence of illness. The President continues to perform all of his presidential duties. As always, I will continue to keep your office updated with any changes in his condition or treatment plan,' he added.


First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 7:21 AM IST

