US Prez Trump deploys Marines as protests spread to greater LA area

Seven hundred troops from the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines have made it to the greater LA area, a spokesperson for the US Northern Command said, without disclosing their specific location or duties

Tensions remain high in the city as the immigration raids that set off the protests aren’t letting up. (Photo:Reuters)
Bloomberg
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 10:52 PM IST
By Alicia A. Caldwell and Alicia Clanton
  Marines deployed by President Donald Trump arrived in the Los Angeles area after the city’s police chief warned of significant challenges to law enforcement if it was done without co-ordination with his department. 
Seven hundred troops from the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines have made it to the greater LA area, a spokesperson for the US Northern Command said, without disclosing their specific location or duties. They will join about 2,100 members of the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team who are also on location in the area, including in Paramount and Compton, according to the spokesperson. 
On Monday evening, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell said that he hadn’t been formally notified of the Marines arrival in advance. 
The extraordinary deployment of military forces comes after Los Angeles saw a fourth night of clashes between police and demonstrators rallying against a rising number of raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who local officials say have stoked fear in the immigrant-rich community. On Monday, largely peaceful daytime protests morphed into scattered clashes with police shooting less-lethal ammunition and some protesters throwing bottles. 
Trump and California Governor Gavin Newsom have repeatedly clashed over the response, with the state suing the administration for mobilizing the National Guard troops in the city. Newsom has accused the administration of sending in troops without providing food or water and saying more are being sent in while hundreds sit in federal buildings without orders.  
Trump, meanwhile, has suggested that Newsom, a Democrat widely seen as a potential presidential contender in 2028, could be arrested if he interferes with the federal immigration raids or response to the unrest, and claims that he stopped LA from burning. 
Tensions remain high in the city as the immigration raids that set off the protests aren’t letting up. Representative Jimmy Gomez, a Democrat whose district covers downtown Los Angeles, said ICE enforcement actions are expected to continue seven days a week for at least 30 days. Mayor Karen Bass has said there were at least five raids on Monday. 
Newsom, speaking on the Pod Save America podcast released Tuesday, suggested the administration may intend to use the National Guard to support a broader immigration crackdown. “We’re getting word that he’s looking to operationalize that relationship and advance significantly larger-scale ICE operations in partnership and collaboration with the National Guard,” Newsom said. 
Protests have been limited to a few parts of a city that spreads over several hundred square miles and is connected by a web of freeways. There have been no signs of unrest in areas such as Century City, Hollywood Hills and Santa Monica that are miles away from downtown, with businesses and residents largely unaffected. 
However, incidents have started to spread beyond LA, with demonstrations against ICE popping up in New York City, San Francisco, Chicago and Washington. In Santa Ana, southeast of Los Angeles in Orange County, protesters faced off with law enforcement after immigration raids took place there.  
Police also clashed with protesters in Dallas and Austin late Monday, with tear gas deployed to disperse a crowd near the Texas state Capitol building.  
The Trump administration has argued the conditions in LA are spiraling and that federal forces are needed to support immigration agents and restore order. A Defense Department official said Monday that the Marines, based at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California, were on the move after getting notice over the weekend.  
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, testifying before Congress on Tuesday, pushed back on criticism and said the Trump administration is seeking to protect immigration agents and keep demonstrations from getting out of control. 
ICE “has the right to safely conduct operations in any state and any jurisdiction in the country, especially after 21 million illegals have crossed our border under the previous administration,” Hegseth said. 
US law generally bars the use of the active-duty US military — the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines — from carrying out domestic law enforcement. The deployment of the Marines adds to Trump’s order over the weekend that directed the US Northern Command to assume control of the National Guard and dispatch them to LA. 
California and Newsom sued the Trump administration Monday, calling the mobilization of the state’s National Guard and the Marines unnecessary and unlawful and accusing the president of “another unprecedented power grab.” In a 22-page complaint filed late Monday in San Francisco federal court, the governor urged a judge to void the president’s orders and transfer the National Guard from Defense Department control “back to the rightful command” of the state. 
“Deploying over 4,000 federalized military forces to quell a protest or prevent future protests despite the lack of evidence that local law enforcement was incapable of asserting control and ensuring public safety during such protests” is unconstitutional, according to the suit. 
Newsom and Bass have accused Trump of making the situation worse. In an X post Monday, the governor called the decision to bring in Marines “un-American,” and said the administration’s deployment of National Guard troops was both “reckless” and “pointless.” 
Trump, in a series of posts on Truth Social, said sending in the National Guard was a “great decision,” derided the idea that the protests were largely peaceful, and said that “If we had not done so, Los Angeles would have been completely obliterated.”
“Just one look at the pictures and videos of the Violence and Destruction tells you all you have to know,” Trump said. “We will always do what is needed to keep our Citizens SAFE, so we can, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”  
The president also backed comments from his border adviser Tom Homan, who threatened to arrest state and local officials who obstruct federal immigration enforcement, including Newsom and Bass.  
“I would do it if I were Tom. I think it’s great,” Trump said at the White House. “I like Gavin Newsom, he’s a nice guy but he’s grossly incompetent, everybody knows that.” 
Homan later said in a CNN interview Monday that the governor hasn’t done anything at this time to warrant arrest. 

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

