US probes complaints that Ford Escape doors open while SUVs being driven

US auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven

AP Dearborn (US)
Ford Motor | Photo: Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 9:33 PM IST
US auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.

The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers 346,000 Escapes from the 2020 and 2021 model years.

The agency says in documents posted Tuesday on its website that it has 118 complaints that spot welds in a door assembly bracket can fail. Investigators contacted some of the owners and found 25 reports of minor injuries.

Many reported a popping noise when they opened the door as a bracket begins to separate. The agency says continued use could dislodge the door, and it could fail to latch when closed.

Ford says it's working with the agency to support the investigation.

NHTSA says the probe will determine whether the problem creates an unreasonable risk to highway safety. The agency could seek a recall.

Topics :United StatesFord

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 9:33 PM IST

