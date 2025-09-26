US pushes overhaul of global asylum rules, citing widespread abuse

By Eric Martin

The US is starting a campaign to revamp international asylum rules that it says are outdated and frequently abused, after President Donald Trump decried “the crisis of uncontrolled migration” during his speech at the United Nations this week.

The Trump administration in the coming months will bring together various nations to develop shared asylum principles, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said Thursday. Speaking at an event on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Landau described the current system as too often manipulated by people looking for better economic conditions rather than a refuge from persecution.

“We have to recognize that the asylum system around the world has been subject to abuse if, in fact, we want to save the asylum system itself,” Landau said, speaking alongside officials from Panama, Liberia, Kosovo and Bangladesh. Among the standards that must be acknowledged, Landau said, are the right of every nation to control its borders and that people aren’t entitled to seek asylum in the nation of their choosing. Refugee status should also be temporary, countries themselves rather than transnational bodies should determine where conditions are safe, and all governments must be willing to accept the swift return of their citizens, he added.