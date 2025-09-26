US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) unveiled a sweeping new set of import tariffs, including a 100 per cent duty on branded and patented pharmaceutical products, effective October 1, 2025. The tariffs will not apply to companies that are actively building pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in the US.

Taking to his social media platform Social Truth, Trump announced, “Starting October 1, 2025, we will be imposing a 100 per cent tariff on any branded or patented pharmaceutical product, unless a company is building their pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in America. There will, therefore, be no tariff on these pharmaceutical products if construction has started.”

Broader tariffs on furniture, kitchen cabinets, and trucks The new tariffs extend beyond pharmaceuticals. Trump announced: 50 per cent tariffs on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities 30 per cent tariffs on upholstered furniture 25 per cent tariffs on heavy-duty trucks ALSO READ | Robotics, medical gear, industrial machinery under Trump's new tariff push The heavy truck tariffs aim to protect US manufacturers such as Peterbilt, Kenworth, Freightliner, and Mack Trucks from international competition. Trump cited national security and economic reasons for the measures, calling out the “flooding” of foreign products into the US market. Implications for Indian drugmakers India is a major supplier of pharmaceuticals to the US. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Indian exports reached $3.6 billion (Rs 31,626 crore) in 2024 and $3.7 billion (Rs 32,505 crore) in the first half of 2025. Major Indian companies, including Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, Lupin, and Aurobindo, rely heavily on the US generics market.