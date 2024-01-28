US, Qatar lead high-stakes talks in Paris on Gaza hostage, ceasefire

A crucial meeting is currently underway to explore a potential second deal between Israel and Hamas, focusing on the release of 136 hostages in Gaza and a temporary cessation of hostilities, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The closed-door talks involve key figures such as CIA Chief William Burns, Mossad Chief David Barnea, Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Thani, and the head of Egyptian Intelligence Services Abbas Kamel.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The participation of Maj.-Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon, responsible for intelligence issues related to the Gaza hostages, remains uncertain. Teams from Qatar and Egypt arrived on Saturday, with Israeli and American representatives joining on Sunday.

As of Sunday noon, no unusual activity has been reported near the American embassy or ambassador's residence in Paris, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Reports suggest Mossad Chief David Barnea's multiple visits to Qatar since October 7, with a meeting reported in Oslo on December 16 but later clarified to have taken place in Paris. The duration of the stay for the talks in the French capital is yet to be determined.

The Israeli team's objective is to emphasise the need for additional pressure on Hamas to accept what Israel considers a reasonable deal. The meeting aims to initiate a move, bring forth ideas, and propose solutions to break the current deadlock, The Jerusalem Post, cited KAN NEWS.

Recent reports indicate a potential deal is closer, envisioning a two-month suspension of fighting in Gaza. The release of hostages would occur in two or three phases. In the initial 30-day stage, fighting would cease, and women, elderly men, and sick or injured hostages would be released. Simultaneously, details for the second phase would be finalised during another 30-day suspension of hostilities.

The release of female soldiers remains unclear, and the final phase would involve the release of male soldiers and the bodies of deceased hostages. However, a major obstacle lies in Hamas's demand for a complete end to fighting in Gaza, a condition Israel categorically rejects. The proposal for Hamas leaders to leave the Strip is reportedly no longer part of the ongoing discussions, The Jerusalem Post reported.