Now domestic flyers in US need REAL ID to board flights - Check how to get

Starting May 7, anyone aged 18 or older flying within the US must show a REAL ID-compliant license or another federally approved ID at airport security. This rule has been announced by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and will be enforced at all airport checkpoints across the country.

The REAL ID Act, passed in 2005, was created to improve how the government checks people’s identity, recommended by the 9/11 Commission. The new ID rules will also apply when entering some federal buildings.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), REAL ID state-issued identification cards significantly strengthen identity verification, which is a lynchpin in transportation security.

The TSA says enforcement will begin on schedule, though a phased approach may be used to avoid issues. However, the May 7 deadline will not change.

What happens if you don’t have a REAL ID?

If you don’t have a REAL ID, a valid passport, passport card, or other accepted document, you will not be allowed to board domestic flights after the deadline. Regular state licenses marked “Not for REAL ID purposes” will still be valid for driving, but not at airport security.

Also Read

How to get a REAL ID in the US?

REAL IDs are given out by person’s state’s motor vehicle department. You may need to book an appointment or visit a license center. Each state may have slightly different rules, but in most cases, you will need to bring:

- Full legal name

- Date of birth

- Social Security number

- Two documents showing your current address

- Proof of legal status in the US

If your name has changed due to marriage or divorce, extra documents might be needed.

The cost of a REAL ID varies by state, usually between $10 and $50. For example, in Pennsylvania, it costs $30 plus a license renewal fee. In New Jersey, there is no extra charge if you are applying during your license renewal.

Rising demand as deadline nears

In New Jersey, the Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) is adding 3,500 new REAL ID appointments each day. Thursdays are now set aside just for REAL ID applications. Mobile units are also being used to reach more people.

Pennsylvania is also responding by adding staff and opening centers on Mondays. Still, only 26 per cent of eligible people in the state have received a REAL ID so far.

In Georgia, most licenses issued since 2012 already meet the REAL ID standard. A gold or black star on the card shows it is compliant.

In New Jersey, out of over eight million licenses, more than six million are not REAL ID-compliant. These cannot be used to board domestic flights.

Check before you travel

A REAL ID-compliant license has a star at the top — either gold or black. Travellers are advised to check their ID and visit their state DMV’s website to confirm they have the correct documents.

REAL IDs will also be needed to enter certain federal buildings. Even if you are not planning to fly soon, getting a REAL ID now can help avoid last-minute problems later.