After immigration & tariffs, Trump admin looks to undo gun control policies

The Trump administration may be moving to dismantle several gun control measures introduced under President Joe Biden, including policies aimed at holding firearm dealers accountable for regulatory violations, according to a report by The New York Times, citing sources.

US President Donald Trump had earlier campaigned to reduce gun regulations and, in February, signed an executive order instructing the Justice Department to review all federal firearms policies for potential infringements on the Second Amendment.

In March, Attorney General Pam Bondi also ordered a Justice Department investigation into alleged violations of gun rights by officials in Los Angeles County. This move repurposed a unit previously focused on investigating racial discrimination and police misconduct.

Biden-era gun control policies under scanner

Attorney General Bondi is expected to announce this week that the Justice Department will eliminate the ‘zero tolerance’ policy, which was introduced four years ago to strip federal licences from gun dealers repeatedly found violating federal laws. The policy had been a cornerstone of the Biden administration’s efforts to curb illegal firearm sales.

Additionally, Bondi has directed Kash Patel, who is currently serving as both FBI Director and interim head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), to review two other major Biden-era gun control policies: a ban on pistol braces – accessories that can convert handguns into more rifle-like weapons – and a rule mandating background checks for private gun sales. Both regulations have faced legal challenges and have been partially blocked by federal judges.

ATF in disarray as policies shift

The ATF, the primary agency responsible for enforcing US gun laws, however, seems to be in disarray as Patel balances his dual role of handling the department along with the FBI. Amid this, the Justice Department has floated a proposal to merge the ATF with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), but such a move is unlikely to materialise soon.

Divide over gun policy

Gun control advocates have condemned the Trump administration’s latest actions, warning that they will contribute to increased gun violence, undoing progress made in reducing crime rates. Critics contend that policies like the zero-tolerance rule for gun dealers and expanded background checks help prevent firearms from falling into the hands of criminals and traffickers.

Supporters of the rollbacks, including gun rights groups and firearm manufacturers, have welcomed the changes, arguing that Biden’s policies placed an undue burden on law-abiding gun dealers and owners. They argue that Biden-era policies unfairly penalised small businesses over minor infractions.

Gun law debate in the US

The debate over gun control remains one of the most polarising issues in American politics. The Second Amendment of the US Constitution guarantees the right to bear arms, and approximately one-third of US adults report owning a firearm, according to 2024 data shared by Pew Research Center. At the same time, rising gun-related deaths and mass shootings have intensified calls for stricter regulations.

Last year, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy took the unprecedented step of declaring gun violence a public health crisis. He called for policies such as a ban on automatic rifles, universal background checks, tighter industry regulations, and laws penalising individuals who fail to store firearms safely. However, any nationwide implementation of such measures would require congressional approval, which remains highly unlikely given the political divide over gun legislation.