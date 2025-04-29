US retains India on 'Priority Watchlist' for alleged IP rights violations

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) on Tuesday retained India in the ‘Priority Watchlist’, stating that the country remains one of the world’s ‘most challenging’ major economies with respect to protection and enforcement of intellectual property (IP) rights.

While it acknowledged that India has made ‘meaningful progress’ and worked to strengthen its IP regime, including raising public awareness and increasing engagement with the US on these issues, USTR flagged a lack of progress on many long-standing concerns.

Apart from India, seven other countries — China, Russia, Indonesia, Chile, Argentina, Mexico, and Venezuela — are also part of the Priority Watchlist. The report warned that if countries fail to make progress in addressing the US’s concerns, USTR will take actions, which can include international dispute settlement mechanisms.

“Specifically, this administration continues to closely monitor developments in, and to engage with, those countries that have been on the Priority Watchlist for multiple years. Over the coming weeks, USTR will review those developments against the benchmarks established in the Special 301 action plans for those countries. For countries failing to address US concerns, USTR will take appropriate actions, which may include enforcement actions under Section 301 of the Trade Act or pursuant to World Trade Organization (WTO) or other trade agreement dispute settlement procedures,” it said.

While the US will engage with India on IP matters, including through the India-US Trade Policy Forum’s (TPF) intellectual property working group, the report flagged that patent issues continue to be of particular concern in India. Stakeholders have also been expressing concerns over ‘vagueness’ in the interpretation of the Indian patents law.

The USTR alleged that India’s trademark counterfeiting continues to remain problematic. That apart, American brand owners continue to report excessive delays in trademark opposition proceedings and a lack of quality in examination. Initiatives taken by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) reduced trademark application examination to less than 30 days, but right holders remain concerned with trademark examination quality and the trademark opposition proceedings backlog.

It also said that over the past year, India made meaningful progress to promote IP protection and enforcement in some areas and took steps to partially address long-standing issues with patent pre-grant opposition proceedings and ‘cumbersome’ reporting requirements by notifying the Patents (Amendment) Rules, 2024.

“While issues remain, the amendments include provisions that are likely to increase the efficiency of the patent regime and reduce current burdens on patent applicants. The United States will monitor the implementation and encourage India to continue moving forward with these and other reform efforts to reduce patent pendency times and improve the patent system for all users,” the report said.