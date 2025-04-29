Donald Trump's first 100 days 'disastrous' for human rights, warns Amnesty

As US President Donald Trump marks 100 days in his second term, international non-government organisation Amnesty International has issued a warning about the deteriorating global state of human rights, citing US policies as a contributing factor to worrying global trends.

In its newly released 400-page annual report on Tuesday, the human rights organisation detailed growing threats to justice, equality, and freedom across the globe. A central theme is the damaging influence of Trump’s foreign policy agenda, which Amnesty argues is deepening existing crises.

Introducing the report, Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard said, “The world is at a historic juncture.” She warned that the foundational human rights principles established after World War II are now under severe strain.

Donald Trump's election and significant corporate capture of his administration, we are turbo-thrusted into a brutal era where military and economic power trumps human rights and diplomacy," Callamard wrote.

“Where gendered and racial hierarchies and zero-sum thinking shape policy, where nihilistic nationalism drives international relations.” Speaking at the report’s launch in Brussels, Callamard said, “Trump’s first 100 days have been disastrous for human rights, in the US and internationally.”

ALSO READ: Slumping approvals, Americans divided: Trump's 100 days in office She further accused the US of leading a “global assault on gender and racial justice,” citing policy rollbacks on transgender rights, reduced protections for migrants and refugees, and weakened diversity initiatives.

Human rights challenges across the globe

The report also documents a broad range of global human rights abuses – from conflict-driven atrocities to the erosion of civic freedoms. Amnesty condemned violations of humanitarian law, widening inequality, and the misuse of technology for surveillance and control.

Crises in Gaza, Ukraine, Myanmar, and Afghanistan received particular attention. In Myanmar, Amnesty warned that US cuts to foreign aid are aggravating the humanitarian emergency.

In response, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the administration’s decisions, stating that USAID had “strayed from its original mission” and that funding adjustments are intended to better align with US interests.

China also under heavy scrutiny

China figures prominently in Amnesty’s report, which accuses the government of intensifying censorship, repression, and crackdowns on ethnic minorities. New laws restricting online speech, along with arrests of journalists, artists, and labour organisers, are cited as evidence.

Among the cases highlighted is that of documentary filmmaker Chen Pinlin, sentenced to 3.5 years for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble.” Artist Gao Zhen was detained and charged with “insulting revolutionary heroes and martyrs” during a trip to China.

The report also calls attention to serious human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Tibet, warning that some actions may amount to crimes against humanity. Amnesty describes ongoing repression of Uyghur Muslims, closure of Tibetan schools, and arbitrary detention of LGBT activists.

In Hong Kong, 45 pro-democracy activists were sentenced for organising unofficial primaries, amid the tightening grip of the national security law. Amnesty also accused Beijing of harassing overseas activists through surveillance and passport revocations.

The report notes that China likely remains the world’s leading executioner, although exact figures are withheld. New legal measures may also permit capital punishment for activities linked to Taiwan’s independence.

Signs of hope amid challenges

Despite the grim findings, Callamard pointed to signs of resilience and hope. She praised grassroots activism in Bangladesh, Mozambique, South Korea, and Turkey as evidence that civic engagement persists even in difficult environments.

She highlighted recent efforts by the International Criminal Court, including the arrest of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte over his controversial anti-drug campaign. “The man who everyone thought was untouchable,” she said.

While acknowledging that many of today’s human rights crises predate Trump's presidency, Callamard stressed the urgency of addressing the current trajectory. “The world must wake up,” she urged, “so that these noxious trends do not mutate into a toxic new normal.”