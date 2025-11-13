US sanctions entities in Myanmar, Thailand for fraudulent investment scams

The United States has sanctioned five individuals and three entities located in Myanmar and Thailand, alleging their involvement in "forced labour compounds that carry out fraudulent investment scams online", the Department of State announced in a statement on Wednesday (local time).

Referring to the US government estimate, it added, "Americans lost at least $10 billion in 2024 to Southeast Asia-based online scam operations, a 66 per cent increase from the prior year. Criminal syndicates across the region have increasingly exploited Americans online, threatening American prosperity."