Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / US SC deals severe blow to Holocaust survivors' lawsuit against Hungary

US SC deals severe blow to Holocaust survivors' lawsuit against Hungary

The survivors filed the lawsuit with the goal of pursuing a class action case against Hungary and its railway on behalf of all Hungarian Holocaust survivors and family members of Holocaust victims

US supreme court
The justices threw out an appeals court ruling that had allowed the lawsuit to continue (Photo: PTI)
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 7:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A unanimous Supreme Court on Friday dealt a severe blow to Holocaust survivors and their families in a long-running lawsuit seeking compensation from Hungary for property confiscated during World War II.

The justices threw out an appeals court ruling that had allowed the lawsuit to continue despite a federal law that generally shields sovereign nations like Hungary from suits in US courts.

The high court heard arguments in December in Hungary's latest bid to end the lawsuit filed in 2010 by survivors, all of whom are now over 90, and heirs of survivors. Some survived being sent to the Auschwitz death camp in what was German-occupied Poland.

The appeals court had held that the survivors satisfied the exception the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act makes for property taken in violation of international law. To qualify, the survivors must be able to show that the property has some commercial tie to the United States.

The survivors had argued that Hungary long ago sold off the property, mixed the proceeds with its general funds, and used that commingled money to issue bonds and buy military equipment in the US in the 2000s.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, writing for the court, said that a commingling theory, without more" doesn't satisfy the law's requirements.

The court sent the case back to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, but it's unclear how much is left of the lawsuit.

Also Read

Trump admin wants SC to permit firing of whistleblower agency head

Hawaii court rules against insurance firms in Maui fire, allows settlement

US SC that Trump helped shape could have last word on his executive orders

Birthright citizenship meant for slaves' kids, not global migrants: Trump

US Supreme Court clears 26/11 convict Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

The case had been to the Supreme Court before.

In 2021, the justices sided with Germany in a multimillion-dollar dispute over a collection of religious artworks known as the Guelph Treasure. That decision made it harder for some lawsuits to be tried in US courts over claims that property was taken from Jews during the Nazi era.

The justices heard the Hungary case at the same time and returned it to the appeals court in Washington in light of the decision involving Germany.

The appeals court, hearing the case for a third time, refused to dismiss all the claims.

The survivors filed the lawsuit with the goal of pursuing a class action case against Hungary and its railway on behalf of all Hungarian Holocaust survivors and family members of Holocaust victims. The railroad played a key role in the genocide, transporting more than 400,000 Hungarian Jews to Auschwitz over two months in 1944.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

New FBI director Kash Patel to relocate 1,500 employees to field offices

Kash Patel sworn in at WH as new FBI director, calls it 'greatest honour'

Google to be hit with EU charges of breaching Big Tech rules: Report

Japanese group draws up plans for Tesla to invest in Nissan: Report

US Treasury chief expresses 'serious concerns' in call with China

Topics :US Supreme CourtWorld War IIWorld War 2Hungary

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 7:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story