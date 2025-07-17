The United States Senate narrowly passed a controversial $9 billion package of federal spending cuts, targeting public broadcasting and foreign aid programmes on Thursday. The 51–48 vote saw two Republican senators break ranks.

The measure now heads back to the House of Representatives for final approval following Senate amendments. It must pass by midnight Friday to take effect.

Roughly $8 billion of the rescinded funds come from foreign assistance programmes, while $1.1 billion is slashed from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), the primary federal funding source for over 1,500 local NPR and PBS stations.

Foreign humanitarian programmes face steep reductions

The bill also strips funding from key humanitarian programmes abroad, including:

$800 million for refugee shelters and sanitation

$496 million for emergency food and medical aid

$4.15 billion from economic development and democracy initiatives One proposed cut—$400 million from the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)—was removed following bipartisan backlash. The programme was a signature initiative led by President George W Bush. Local media funding cut Critics, including both Democrats and Republicans, have warned that the cuts will devastate local media and humanitarian efforts worldwide while setting a dangerous constitutional precedent. Public broadcasting leaders have also warned that the rescission could cripple essential services, particularly in rural and underserved communities. Critics added that these news coverages are especially essential in broadcasting emergencies such as tsunami alerts, landslide warnings, and volcano monitors. This comes shortly after the US Department of Defence stated that it would stop sharing certain weather satellite data crucial for hurricane forecasting.

Rescission process undercuts Congress control The bill has also caused alarm over what lawmakers describe as an erosion of Congress’ constitutional control over federal expenditures. The rescissions process, rarely used since the Clinton era, allows for a simple majority vote, bypassing the Senate’s typical 60-vote threshold and enabling the Trump administration to circumvent Democratic opposition. The rescission process in the US Senate is a way to cancel previously approved federal spending. The US President can propose a rescission to take back unobligated funds, temporarily freezing them for up to 45 legislative days. Congress then has that time to approve the request through a bill. In the Senate, such bills are considered under expedited procedures—debate is limited, and only a simple majority is needed to pass.