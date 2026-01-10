Home / World News / US sends delegation to Venezuela to restore ties after Maduro's capture

US sends delegation to Venezuela to restore ties after Maduro's capture

Venezuela's government acknowledged the delegation's presence in Venezuela and announced that it will send a delegation to the US but it did not say when

US embassy in Venezuela
The small team of US diplomats and diplomatic security officials traveled to Venezuela to make a preliminary assessment about the potential re-opening of the US Embassy in Caracas
AP Guatire(Venezuela)
Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 8:03 AM IST
The United States and Venezuelan governments said Friday they were exploring the possibility of restoring diplomatic relations between the two countries, and that an delgation from the Trump administration arrived to the South American nation on Friday.

The small team of US diplomats and diplomatic security officials traveled to Venezuela to make a preliminary assessment about the potential re-opening of the US Embassy in Caracas, the State Department said in a statement.

Venezuela's government acknowledged the delegation's presence in Venezuela and announced that it will send a delegation to the US but it did not say when.

Venezuela's government on Friday acknowledged that US diplomats had travelled to the South American country and announced that it will send a delegation to the US but it did not say when.

In a statement, Delcy Rodrguez's government said it has decided to initiate an exploratory process of a diplomatic nature with the Government of the United States of America, aimed at the re-establishment of diplomatic missions in both countries.

First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 8:03 AM IST

