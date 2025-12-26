US shootings: Highest average casualties at educational institutions

Open spaces and commercial establishments were the major targets of such shooting incidents during 2020-24. However, the highest average casualties were seen when educational institutions became the target.

Rise in deaths of Indian students The number of Indian students killed abroad due to violence and attacks rose from just 1 in 2019 to 7 in 2024. Of the 7 deaths, 4 were in Canada, while the US and Aus­tralia saw 2 and 1 deaths, respectively. In a recent incident, a 20-year-old Indian-origin doctoral student was shot dead on December 26, near the University of Toronto Scarborough campus in Canada.