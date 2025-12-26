Home / World News / US shootings: Highest average casualties at educational institutions

US shootings: Highest average casualties at educational institutions

Educational institutions record the highest average casualties in US shooting incidents, highlighting persistent safety risks for students and faculty

US Shootings
premium
Open spaces and commercial establishments were the major targets of such shooting incidents during 2020-24
Yash Kumar Singhal
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2025 | 12:07 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The active shooting incident at Brown University on December 13 in the United States (US) left two students dead and nine wounded, after the attacker Claudio Neves Valente opened fire on the campus building. Valente then proceeded to kill Nuno Loureiro, a professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a fellow Portuguese native, who allegedly studied together in the same academic programme as Valente in Portugal in the 1990s.  
Fewer casualties in 2024
  In 2018, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation recorded 5 active shooter incidents at educational institutions, in which 29 people were killed and 52 wounded. The casualties (both dead and wounded people) were fewer in 2024 than in 2018. 
  Most shooting incidents at open spaces 
Open spaces and commercial establishments were the major targets of such shooting incidents during 2020-24. However, the highest average casualties were seen when educational institutions became the target. 
  Rise in deaths of Indian students  The number of Indian students killed abroad due to violence and attacks rose from just 1 in 2019 to 7 in 2024. Of the 7 deaths, 4 were in Canada, while the US and Aus­tralia saw 2 and 1 deaths, respectively.  In a recent incident, a 20-year-old Indian-origin doctoral student was shot dead on December 26, near the University of Toronto Scarborough campus in Canada.
 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Putin's India visit reaffirms strategic alignment and mutual trust: Russia

China opens world's longest expressway tunnel through Xinjiang mountains

Mosque bombing in Syria's Homs kills 6, wounds 21 during Friday prayers

Putin open to territory exchange while demanding full control of Donbas

Why Myanmar is going to hold elections on December 28 amid a civil war

Topics :US ShootingUS universitiesUS mass shooting

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story