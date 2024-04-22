Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US, Sri Lanka to conduct joint maritime drill ahead of Iranian Prez's visit

US, Sri Lanka to conduct joint maritime drill ahead of Iranian Prez's visit

However, the confirmation of the visit, happening in the current backdrop of Israeli-Iranian tensions, is yet to be announced by the Sri Lankan authorities

Representative Image
Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 12:24 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The US Navy, the US Marine Corps, and the Sri Lankan Navy will conduct a bilateral maritime joint exercise from Monday, including anti-terrorism manoeuvres, the American mission here said.

The joint exercise called the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) gets underway two days before the proposed visit of Iran President Ebrahim Raisi to the island nation to inaugurate an Iranian-funded hydropower project.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

However, the confirmation of the visit, happening in the current backdrop of Israeli-Iranian tensions, is yet to be announced by the Sri Lankan authorities.

CARAT Sri Lanka will feature the expertise of the US Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team (FAST), a US Marine Corps unit specialised in security and anti-terrorism for naval assets, engaging alongside their Sri Lanka Navy Marine counterparts on a full spectrum of naval capabilities, according to an official press release.

The CARAT Sri Lanka bilateral maritime exercise underscores the strong partnership and shared commitment of the United States and Sri Lanka to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific, the release added.

Taking part in exercises of this nature enables the Sri Lanka Navy to gain confidence, experience and operational training by working alongside an experienced and well-equipped navy like the US Navy, the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, said in the release.

"This can be particularly valuable in situations where the Sri Lanka Navy is required to engage with multiple array of navies for combined operations in the establishment of freedom of navigation and rules-based order in the ocean region, as well as responding to traditional and nontraditional threats in the maritime domain, he added.

During his visit to Colombo, Iranian president Raisi will officially inaugurate the Uma Oya Multipurpose Project, featuring two dams and a 120-megawatt power plant constructed by Iranian contractors for USD 500 million, in the central hill region.

The project is set to improve irrigation of 5,000 acres of agricultural land, transferring 145 million cubic metres of water and generating 290 GW/h of power in a year.

Also Read

Indian Navy Day 2023: History, significance, event, quotes and more

Israel launches missile strike on Iran, explosion heard in Isfahan

From drone attack to Jaish al-Adl: Iran-Pakistan conflict explained

Why Qatar awarded death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy officers; details here

All BTS members start military service: What follows next for K-pop stars?

Taiwan detects 10 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around nation

Khamenei tacitly acknowledges that Tehran hit little in attack on Israel

Israel war cabinet discusses efforts to free hostages held in Gaza

Israel condemns expected US sanctions against 'ultra-Orthodox' soldiers

MEA to accept revocation order of Portuguese citizenship to apply for OCI

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :sri lankaUS governmentIranmaritime projectsmaritime security

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story