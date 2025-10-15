Home / World News / US strikes another boat carrying drugs off Venezuela, killing 6: Trump

It's the fifth deadly strike in the Caribbean as the Trump administration has asserted that it is treating alleged drug traffickers as unlawful combatants who must be met with military force

President Donald Trump says the US struck another small boat that he accused of carrying drugs. (Photo:PTI)
AP Washington
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 6:58 AM IST
President Donald Trump says the US struck another small boat that he accused of carrying drugs in the waters off Venezuela.

The Republican president said Tuesday in a post on social media that six people aboard the vessel were killed in the strike and no US forces were harmed.

It's the fifth deadly strike in the Caribbean as the Trump administration has asserted that it is treating alleged drug traffickers as unlawful combatants who must be met with military force.

Frustration with the administration has been growing on Capitol Hill among members of both parties. Some Republicans are seeking more information from the White House on the legal justification and details of the strikes. Democrats contend the strikes violate US and international law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump administrationVenezuela

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

