Home / World News / 9 killed in fire at garment factory and chemical warehouse in Bangladesh

9 killed in fire at garment factory and chemical warehouse in Bangladesh

The devastating fire broke out at a chemical warehouse next to the garment factory, Talha Bin Jasim, an officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence Media Wing

Fire, Fire accident
In 2021, a fire engulfed a food and drink factory in Bangladesh, killing at least 52 people. Representative image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 7:44 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At least nine workers were killed and eight others injured on Tuesday in a fire that broke out at a garment factory and a chemical warehouse in Bangladesh capital, officials said.

The devastating fire broke out at a chemical warehouse next to the garment factory, Talha Bin Jasim, an officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence Media Wing, was quoted as saying by the state-run BSS news agency.

Nine bodies have been recovered from the first and second floors of the garment factory, Fire Service and Civil Defence Director (Operation and Maintenance) Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury told reporters.

"We suspect that all of them have died after inhaling toxic gas, Chowdhury was quoted as saying by Bangla language daily Prothom Alo.

He added that the fire was brought under control, and firefighters are conducting searches at the garment factory.

The number might go up, Talha Bin Jasim said.

He said they received the report of the fire at 11:40 am (local time), and the first team arrived at the scene at 11:56 am.

The two buildings are located side by side in front of Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) in Rupnagar, he said.

Nine firefighting engines rushed to the spot around 11:56 am and doused the blaze in the buildings, he said.

Bangladesh has a history of industrial disasters. Past industrial tragedies have often been attributed to safety lapses.

In 2021, a fire engulfed a food and drink factory in Bangladesh, killing at least 52 people.

In February 2019, a blaze ripped through a 400-year-old area cramped with apartments, shops and warehouses in the oldest part of Dhaka and killed at least 67 people.

In 2012, about 117 workers died when they were trapped behind locked exits in a garment factory in Dhaka.

Bangladesh's worst industrial disaster occurred the following year, when the Rana Plaza garment factory outside Dhaka collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people.

Another fire in Old Dhaka in a house illegally storing chemicals killed at least 123 people in 2010.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Russia welcomes Trump's intentions to end war in Ukraine, says Kremlin

What was FIFA President doing at Gaza peace summit in Egypt? All we know

China is making it harder to get rare earth magnet export licenses

US, Malaysia work to expand Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire ahead of Asean meet

Trump to welcome Argentina's President Milei as US extends $20 bn lifeline

Topics :Bangladeshgarmentstrade

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story