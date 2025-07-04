Home / World News / Trump to celebrate 250 years of independence with UFC fight at White House

Trump to celebrate 250 years of independence with UFC fight at White House

A White House spokesperson said they had no details to share beyond the president's announcement

Donald Trump
Trump announced his plan in Iowa during the kickoff for a year's worth of festivities to celebrate America's 250th birthday on July 4, 2026. (Photo: Reuters)
AP Des Moines
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he's thinking of staging a UFC match on the White House grounds with upwards 20,000 spectators to celebrate 250 years of American independence.

We have a lot of land there, said Trump, a UFC enthusiast who has attended several of its mixed martial arts matches in recent months and is close friends with Dana White, the league's president. 

ALSO READ: Trump announces Big Beautiful Bill signing celebration, says party united 

Trump announced his plan in Iowa during the kickoff for a year's worth of festivities to celebrate America's 250th birthday on July 4, 2026.

The Republican president also announced a culminating festival on the National Mall in Washington, and a separate athletic competition featuring high school athletes from across the country.

So every one of our national parks, battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honour of America 250. And I even think we're going to have a UFC fight," Trump said. 

"Think of this on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there," he said, adding that it would be a full fight with 20,000 to 25,000 people.

A White House spokesperson said they had no details to share beyond the president's announcement.

Trump has recently enjoyed standing ovations and cage-side seats for several UFC fights, including an appearance immediately after his 2024 reelection and another just last month alongside White for two championship fights.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China to EU: Russian defeat in Ukraine may push US to target Beijing next

Iran sets terms for US talks, demands credible guarantee for dialogue

Rescuers intensify search for 30 people missing after ferry sinks near Bali

China plans cash subsidies for families to boost birthrate, growth

China shows signs of tackling price wars taking toll on its EV industry

Topics :Donald TrumpUS RepublicansTrump in White HouseWhite House

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story