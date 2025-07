Trump likely to start telling new tariff rates on Friday as deadline nears

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (local time) that his administration may begin sending letters to trading partners as early as Friday, mentioning unilateral tariff rates ahead of the July 9 deadline.

According to a Bloomberg report, Trump made this announcement while addressing reporters before leaving Washington for Iowa. He said, “We’re probably going to be sending some letters out, starting probably tomorrow, maybe 10 a day to various countries saying what they’re going to pay to do business with the US.”

The Trump administration announced sweeping, reciprocal tariffs on over 100 countries, including China and India, on April 2, a move that rattled the markets globally. A week later, Trump announced a 90-day pause on these tariffs, allowing the countries impacted to negotiate deals with the US. As the deadline ends on July 9, several countries have been trying to finalise a deal with the US; however, only three have been able to secure a deal so far – the UK, China, and Vietnam.

Donald Trump has repeatedly warned that if countries fail to secure a deal with the US before the deadline, he would impose tariffs on them.

When asked whether additional agreements were expected, Trump responded, “We have a couple of other deals, but you know, my inclination is to send a letter out and say what tariffs they are going to be paying.”

Tariffs target transshipped goods