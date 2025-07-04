Trump likely to start telling new tariff rates on Friday as deadline nears

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (local time) that his administration may begin sending letters to trading partners as early as Friday, mentioning unilateral tariff rates ahead of the July 9 deadline.

Donald Trump has repeatedly warned that if countries fail to secure a deal with the US before the deadline, he would impose tariffs on them.

When asked whether additional agreements were expected, Trump responded, “We have a couple of other deals, but you know, my inclination is to send a letter out and say what tariffs they are going to be paying.”

Tariffs target transshipped goods