US takes additional steps to support Israel's defence amid regional tension

Amid escalating tension between Israel and Hezbollah, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin held talks with Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant about the threats posed by Iran and other Iranian-backed terrorist groups. Lloyd Austin stated that the United States is taking additional measures to support the defence of Israel, adding that further conflict is not necessary and that all parties would benefit from a ceasefire and the release of hostages. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Yesterday I spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant about the threats posed by Iran, Lebanese Hizballah, and other Iranian-backed terrorist groups. I informed the Minister that we are taking additional measures to support the defence of Israel, to include multiple forthcoming force posture moves," Austin said in a post on X.

"I also highlighted that further escalation is not inevitable, and all parties would benefit from de-escalation, including though completing a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal," he added.

Meanwhile, Vice President of Republicans Overseas and Chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel Marc Zell shared a post on X in which he issued a warning to residents who have not evacuated to limit their movement until further notice.

"11:02 pm tonight: the Upper Galilee Regional Council after consultation with the IDF has warned the residents of all communities who have not evacuated to restrict their movement tonight, avoid any large gatherings and stay close to bomb shelters until further notice," Marc Zell said on X.

On Saturday, the US issued an alert, calling its citizens to "book any ticket available" to leave Lebanon.

The US Embassy in Lebanon, in its advisory, has called for US citizens who choose not to depart Lebanon to "prepare contingency plans for emergency situations."

"The US Embassy notes several airlines have suspended or cancelled flights, and many flights have sold out; however, commercial transportation options to leave Lebanon remain available. Please see available flight options at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport. We encourage those who wish to depart Lebanon to book any ticket available to them, even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their first-choice route," the US Embassy in Lebanon wrote in its advisory.

"US citizens who lack funds to return to the United States may contact the embassy for financial assistance via repatriation loans. We recommend that US citizens who choose not to depart Lebanon prepare contingency plans for emergency situations and be prepared to shelter in place for an extended period of time," it further stated.